Key Notes

Wholecoiner inflows to Binance have dropped to cycle lows.

Large holders are keeping BTC off exchanges instead of selling.

Bitcoin saw a CEX inflow of 1,208 coins in the past 24 hours.

Large Bitcoin BTC $89 729 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $35.48 B holders are moving fewer coins onto Binance, signaling strong holding behavior and potentially reduced sell pressure just when the market needs stability the most.

According to a CryptoQuant analyst, wholecoiner inflows into Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, have been seeing a sharp decline since late 2024.

Wholecoiner Inflows On Binance Are Drying Up! “BTC inflows to Binance coming from this category are collapsing compared to previous years. The yearly average now sits around 6.5K BTC, a level that hasn’t been reached since 2018.” – By @Darkfost_Coc ⤵️https://t.co/WGTKh2HRx3 pic.twitter.com/mCux3u9WW0 — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) December 15, 2025

Large holders, with at least 1 BTC, are becoming long-term holders and choosing not to sell, the analyst wrote.

When whales keep their coins off centralized exchanges, such as Binance, which has strong liquidity, it’s often a bullish signal, with near-term downward risk, the CryptoQuant analyst explained.

With less BTC on exchanges, the liquid supply shrinks. This movement could consequently boost the confidence of serious investors with long-term goals.

Coinspeaker reported that Michael Saylor’s Strategy is preparing for another Bitcoin purchase. The Bitcoin treasury company already holds 660,624 BTC, worth roughly $58.5 billion.

Retail Keeps Selling

Despite the declining wholecoiner inflows into Binance, retail investors have been depositing BTC into Binance over the past day.

According to data from CoinGlass, leading CEXs saw a net inflow of 1,208 BTC in the past 24 hours, hinting at a potential selloff.

The short-term selling pressure from smaller investors has been pushing the market into a highly volatile zone. For instance, Bitcoin has been moving between $88,000 and $90,000 over the past 24 hours.

The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $89,500, down by nearly 30% from its October all-time high of $126,198.

On the other hand, the zoomed-out chart shows strong confidence from Bitcoin investors. According to Coinglass, CEX platforms recorded a net outflow of 50,927 BTC over the past 30 days, hinting at boosted accumulation.

Moreover, the total number of BTC sitting inside the leading exchanges dropped from 3.44 million on Jan. 26 to 2.49 million at the time of writing.

If the wholecoiner inflows continue to decline steadily, it could potentially support the Bitcoin price and the broader crypto market in the long-term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.