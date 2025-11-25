Key Notes

Bridgepoint cited ht.digital's 700+ global clients and nearly 100% organic revenue growth over two years as deal drivers.

The firm was spun off from Harris & Trotter in 2023, establishing itself as a specialist in proof-of-reserves verifications and blockchain audits.

The investment comes as regulatory demand for independent digital asset assurance accelerates following the FTX collapse.

Bridgepoint Group agreed to acquire a majority stake in ht.digital, a London-headquartered digital asset assurance specialist.

Sky News reported a valuation of £200 million (approximately $262 million), though Bridgepoint did not officially disclose financial terms. The transaction is expected to complete in H1 2026 subject to regulatory approvals.

Bridgepoint Development Capital V, a fund focused on fast-growing European businesses, will make the investment, according to Bridgepoint’s announcement.

Bridgepoint Partner Matt Legg said institutional adoption and regulatory requirements are driving audit demand.

ht.digital verifies crypto company asset holdings and conducts blockchain transaction audits. Offices operate in London, Malta, and the Cayman Islands.

Regulatory Pressure Drives Audit Demand

Regulatory scrutiny of digital asset transparency has increased.

European Central Bank policymaker Olaf Sleijpen warned about stablecoins (crypto tokens pegged to dollars) growing 48% to $300 billion. The warning points to regulatory pressure driving audit demand.

Verification engagements have grown substantially. Tether, a major stablecoin issuer, received a BDO audit covering $181 billion in assets in Q3 2025. The figure demonstrates billion-dollar scale attestation work.

Major exchanges and stablecoin issuers adopted stricter audit requirements after FTX collapsed in late 2022.

Institutional adoption continues growing. JPMorgan tokenized private equity funds through its Kinexys blockchain platform. CEO Jamie Dimon declared crypto “is real” at an October conference after years of skepticism.

Growth Metrics Attract Private Equity Investment

ht.digital delivered nearly 100% organic revenue growth over the last two years. The firm has over 700 clients globally across exchanges and institutional platforms.

Bridgepoint’s investment will support international expansion and technology development as ht.digital scales. The partnership builds on recent European expansion.

Bridgepoint describes the market as growing rapidly. Ondo Finance manages $1.8 billion in digital assets requiring verification infrastructure.

Nick Newman, Founder and CEO of ht.digital, described Bridgepoint as understanding how to scale professional services and technology firms.

Private equity investment in crypto audit firms has been limited since the FTX collapse. The deal marks one of the first major transactions in the sector.

