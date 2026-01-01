Key Notes

Canton (CC) price surged 18% in 24 hours and nearly 60% over the week, entering the top 20 crypto assets.

Nasdaq joined the Canton Network as a Super Validator, boosting institutional credibility.

On-chain activity exceeded 500,000 daily transactions, supported by a token burn mechanism and ETF interest.

Canton (CC) price has started the year 2026 with a strong upside, gaining another 18% in the last 24 hours and now trading at $0.17.

With this, the cryptocurrency’s market cap has expanded past $6 billion, securing its position in the top 20 digital assets.

This recent move comes amid several catalysts working simultaneously.

Canton Price Jumps as Nasdaq Joins Network

Canton (CC) price token increased sharply this week, extending its gains to nearly 60% during this period.

Trading activity also picked up, with daily volume rising roughly 50%, making CC the top-performing asset in the broader crypto market.

Multiple catalysts have contributed to the price increase. The most significant development was the confirmation that Nasdaq has joined the Canton Network as a Super Validator.

Experts noted that this move provides a major credibility boost for the project.

We at Proof Group are pleased to endorse @Nasdaq joining @CantonNetwork $CC as a Super Validator. On chain finance, onwards.. pic.twitter.com/BB3QaL6WWO — Noah Jessop (@njess) December 31, 2025

Canton Network is designed to support large-scale institutional settlement and regulated financial workflows.

Nasdaq’s participation will boost the network as infrastructure built for compliant, enterprise-grade finance rather than retail-driven speculation.

Market participants noted that the Cantion price action reflects growing confidence in CC’s institutional adoption narrative.

Some high-profile investors have been engaging with the Canton blockchain in recent times, with BitGo serving as its custodian.

The Canton network is positioning itself as core infrastructure for tokenized real-world assets, particularly U.S. Treasuries and other regulated financial instruments.

Momentum accelerated after CC overtook both SUI SUI $1.43 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $5.42 B Vol. 24h: $399.14 M and AVAX AVAX $12.51 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $5.38 B Vol. 24h: $226.73 M by market capitalization, moving the token into the top 20 rankings.

Canton ETF Under Development

Bitwise has filed for a multi-asset crypto ETF that includes Canton (CC), a move that places the network on the radar of institutional investors.

While regulatory approval is not guaranteed, the filing adds weight to the network’s use as a regulated, on-chain financial infrastructure.

On-chain data also supports the recent price momentum. Canton processed more than 500,000 transactions over the past 24 hours, while monthly transaction volume has climbed above 15 million.

Active addresses have increased significantly since mid-December, indicating higher real-world usage rather than purely speculative trading activity.

At the same time, network fundamentals are further reinforced by Canton’s token burn mechanism, which links usage directly to supply reduction.

More than 450 million CC tokens have been burned so far this year, introducing a deflationary dynamic that intensifies as network activity expands.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.