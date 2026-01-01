Is Dogecoin Price Heading for a New Low in Early 2026?

Key Notes

Market analysts believe that additional selling pressure could push the Dogecoin price lower to $0.08.

US spot Dogecoin ETFs, launched in late November 2025, have seen almost no inflows in recent days.

While some analysts argue that DOGE is entering a typical late-cycle “pessimism phase” seen in past cycles.

Dogecoin's price saw a steep 61% correction during 2025 and is currently trading at $0.12.

Despite the start of 2026, market analysts remain downbeat on DOGE, warning it could be heading toward a new low early this year.

On-chain indicators and weak demand for Dogecoin ETFs continue to reinforce this outlook.

Bearish Signals Appear for Dogecoin Price

According to crypto analyst Marzell, Dogecoin’s price is flashing bearish signals, increasing the risk of a further downturn.

The analyst noted that the DOGE price chart has formed both a death cross and a head-and-shoulders pattern, technical setups that are commonly associated with downside trend reversals.

Based on the current market structure, Marzell said DOGE could decline toward the $0.08 level if selling pressure persists.

Broader market data supports this bearish outlook, as declining DOGE open interest suggests traders’ interest is fading rapidly.

#Dogecoin is showing strong bearish signals, forming death cross and head-and-shoulders patterns, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward $0.08. 🔅 Weak ETF demand and declining futures open interest reinforce the ongoing sell-off. 🟨 Trade $DOGE on WEEX:… pic.twitter.com/cgJnTNSjwd — Marzell (@MarzellCrypto) December 27, 2025

However, not everyone is pessimistic about Dogecoin. Crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin is now entering a late-cycle phase marked by investor pessimism.

In a recent post on X, the analyst noted that Dogecoin’s price is entering a familiar late-cycle phase marked by retail pessimism.

He added that in past market cycles, Dogecoin has consistently gone through periods where retail investors believe the asset is “dead.”

$Doge/monthly

In every cycle, #Dogecoin experiences a period when retailers believe it's dead.

✍️ We are now in that period. pic.twitter.com/2r3Ph9ykiw — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) December 31, 2025

Dogecoin ETF Demand Tanks Significantly

DOGE has remained below the $0.12 level in early January trading, signaling continued weakness in short-term price momentum.

Investor demand has also been muted on the institutional side. Spot Dogecoin ETFs, which launched in the United States in late November 2025, have struggled to gain traction.

Data from SoSoValue shows that since trading began on Nov. 24, DOGE ETFs have recorded zero net flows on most trading days.

Total net assets across these products stand at roughly $5.07 million, the lowest among all U.S.-listed crypto ETFs.

Without renewed capital inflows or a shift in market sentiment, Dogecoin continues to face sustained downside pressure.

If weak demand continues into 2026, analysts warn that DOGE could struggle to mount a meaningful recovery in the near term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.