LIT Token Tanks Just Weeks After Airdrop: What’s Going On?

Key Notes

LIT is down 36.7% in seven days and trades at $1.91 at press time.

The drop follows one of the largest airdrops in history.

On-chain data shows airdrop recipients sold 15.5M LIT in a week.

Lighter’s native token, LIT, is under heavy selling pressure just two weeks after launch.

The token dropped 14.72% in the past 24 hours and is down 36.7% over the last seven days. At press time, it trades at $1.91.

The selloff follows the airdrop phase and comes regardless of the strong trading activity on the Ethereum Layer 2 exchange, Lighter.

Airdrop Supply Hits Thin Liquidity

LIT debuted in late December after Lighter distributed a large portion of the supply to early users.

Half of the total token supply was allocated to the ecosystem, with 25% of the fully diluted supply entering circulation immediately through the airdrop.

The remaining 25% of the ecosystem allocation will be used for future points seasons and, to a lesser degree, partnerships and growth initiatives. The team and investors all have a 1-year unlock and 3-year linear vesting after. The breakdown is 26% team, 24% investor. — Lighter (@Lighter_xyz) December 30, 2025

On-chain data shows the recent sell pressure is coming mainly from airdrop recipients. Over the past week, wallets tied to the airdrop sold around 15.5 million LIT.

Only about 5.8 million tokens were absorbed by buyers. The share of users still holding their airdrop fell from 56% to 49.5% in seven days.

I've seen some misinformation circulating about $LIT PA, revenue and various entities from notable accounts lately, so I decided to dig deeper Some people are blaming Jump and other MMs for selling their tokens and creating sell pressure, but this is actually incorrect > Jump… https://t.co/ONEh2B27rY pic.twitter.com/nTwpit4L5n — Sipa (@SipaAirdrop) January 14, 2026

Entities often blamed for dumps, like Jump Crypto, have not been major sellers, according to airdrop advisor Sipa.

Known market maker wallets added roughly 730,000 LIT. Liquidity pool wallets sold about 680,000 tokens in the past week, a small share of total volume.

Meanwhile, on-chain tracking shows one whale was partially liquidated on a 1x long, realizing a loss of about $509,000.

Another large trader holding a 3x long is sitting on an unrealized loss of roughly $2.84 million, with further risk if price moves toward $1.49.

As the $LIT continues to go down, A whale got partially liquidated on his $LIT (1x) long position loosing $509K. The whale still holds the position with the next liquidation price of $1.49https://t.co/9xe6PVvM5s pic.twitter.com/ewcSs964JE — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) January 15, 2026

Mandatory Staking Changes the Setup

Lighter recently introduced mandatory staking for access to its liquidity pool. Users of the perpetuals DEX must now stake LIT at a 1:10 ratio to deploy USDC into the pool.

Existing participants have until January 28 to comply. Staking 100 LIT also removes withdrawal and transfer fees.

We are rolling out staking of LIT on Lighter! Here we will describe the initial utility from staking and how it will affect the Lighter ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/5NC8b4utuv — Lighter (@Lighter_xyz) January 14, 2026

The change aims to tie token utility directly to platform use, but it arrived while a large airdrop supply was still looking for exits.

Until staking demand absorbs circulating tokens, volatility is likely to remain high, and prices might fluctuate.

