Cardano Founder Hoskinson: Ditch Doomscrolling, Aim for “Gigachad” Rally

Cardano’s ADA trades near $0.5 after a ~15% weekly drop, while Hoskinson calls for more optimism and a gigachad rally.

Updated 2 mins read
Key Notes

  • Hoskinson’s X posts calling for a 2026 “gigachad bullrun” and pushing back on toxicity.
  • Earlier Hoskinson gave a $250,000 Bitcoin call.
  • Galaxy Research stat claims 72/100 top tokens are still >50% off ATHs.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson used an X post on Nov. 16 to rally the industry, urging “positive vibes” and calling to “summon the gigachad bullrun we all deserve,” while criticizing the knee-jerk cynicism he says greets new ideas in crypto.

Hoskinson’s pep talk follows months of choppy sentiment and deep drawdowns across altcoins. A fresh Galaxy Research tally shows 72 of the top 100 crypto assets are still 50%+ below their all-time highs: context he’s implicitly pushing back against with a call for optimism and execution.

The Cardano boss has staked out an aggressively bullish stance before. He told media that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in this cycle as major tech platforms and clearer rules drive adoption—an outlook he’s repeated through the year.

Cardano Price Prediction Now

ADA $0.50 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $18.13 B Vol. 24h: $1.30 B is trading around $0.50 today; over the last 7 days it’s down about 15–16%, tracking a broader market pullback.

Cardano Price | Source: CoinMarketCap

It remains roughly 84% below its $3.1 all-time high in 2021, underscoring how far it is from prior cycle peaks. Read our Cardano price prediction to learn more about the analysts’ take on ADA.

Selling pressure has been elevated lately, including late-October reports of large whale offloads, while BTC’s slide under $97k added cross-market strain.

