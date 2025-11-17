Cardano Founder Hoskinson: Ditch Doomscrolling, Aim for “Gigachad” Rally

Key Notes

Hoskinson’s X posts calling for a 2026 “gigachad bullrun” and pushing back on toxicity.

Earlier Hoskinson gave a $250,000 Bitcoin call.

Galaxy Research stat claims 72/100 top tokens are still >50% off ATHs.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson used an X post on Nov. 16 to rally the industry, urging “positive vibes” and calling to “summon the gigachad bullrun we all deserve,” while criticizing the knee-jerk cynicism he says greets new ideas in crypto.

Here's a hot take with some harsh truth in it. The crypto space isn't going to grow and thrive if every time someone posts something new and interesting, the first response is toxicity, negativity, cynicism, and criticism. Years of lackluster price action have made an army of… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 16, 2025

Hoskinson’s pep talk follows months of choppy sentiment and deep drawdowns across altcoins. A fresh Galaxy Research tally shows 72 of the top 100 crypto assets are still 50%+ below their all-time highs: context he’s implicitly pushing back against with a call for optimism and execution.

The Cardano boss has staked out an aggressively bullish stance before. He told media that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in this cycle as major tech platforms and clearer rules drive adoption—an outlook he’s repeated through the year.

Cardano Price Prediction Now

It remains roughly 84% below its $3.1 all-time high in 2021, underscoring how far it is from prior cycle peaks. Read our Cardano price prediction to learn more about the analysts’ take on ADA.

Selling pressure has been elevated lately, including late-October reports of large whale offloads, while BTC’s slide under $97k added cross-market strain.

