Key Notes

KuCoin commits $2 billion to its new Trust Project.

The initiative aims to boost crypto security and transparency.

KuCoin expands into Thailand and eyes EU growth.

Popular crypto exchange KuCoin has announced its latest initiative, the “Trust Project,” pledging $2 billion to improve security and transparency across the crypto ecosystem. The project is expected to drive ongoing accountability and foster greater confidence in the digital asset market.

The digital assets exchange’s CEO, BC Wong, made this announcement at the TOKEN2049 Dubai, and disclosed that the aim of the project is to make sure that the crypto space fulfills the specifications of regulations globally. Wong took to the stage to speak about closing the trust gap in crypto and emphasized the importance of “building platforms that deserve to win.”

The announcement was made on April 30 during a discussion at the convention between BC Wong and Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin European Union. They emphasized that KuCoin’s operations will continue to follow user-centric principles.

The Trust Project will focus on promoting responsible innovation, maintaining infrastructure neutrality, and strengthening safety measures across the KuCoin platform. In his speech, Wong stated, “We’re directing resources where they count, toward building credibility, protecting our users, and securing the future of crypto.”

🎤 What does it take to truly lead in Web3? Our CEO @BC_KuCoin laid it out at @token2049!

KuCoin Expansion Plans

This follows KuCoin’s April 24 announcement about its expansion into Thailand with the launch of a new local platform, “KuCoin Thailand.” The exchange is fully operational and holds a license from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand, ensuring compliance with local regulatory standards.

In February 2025, KuCoin revealed that it had submitted an application for a MiCAR license in Austria. The move reflects the exchange’s goal of expanding its regulated crypto services across 30 countries within the EU and EEA. As part of these broader European plans, KuCoin also announced that it had selected Vienna as the location for its EU headquarters.

With several major initiatives unfolding in quick succession, from regulatory expansion in Europe to new markets in Asia, KuCoin is clearly in growth mode. It’s a good time for both users and industry watchers to keep an eye on the exchange and see how these developments unfold.

