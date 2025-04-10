Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin Could Reach $250,000

Key Notes

Charles Hoskinson has issued a major Bitcoin price forecast.

Beyond the growth in Bitcoin adopters among top tech firms, he sees a $250,000 ATH.

The Input-Output CEO is also convinced stablecoin integrations will grow.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson says Bitcoin could hit $250,000 by the end of this year or in 2026. His comment comes as the crypto market returns from recent lows, partly caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and global economic concerns.

Bitcoin Price and Magnificent 7 Embrace

According to CNBC, Hoskinson said that growing interest from large technology firms, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), could give Bitcoin the push it needs to hit new highs.

Hoskinson believes that some of the biggest tech companies are now exploring stablecoins. These firms are part of the Magnificent 7, which includes top tech companies. They are reportedly exploring stablecoins for cross-border payments and to pay employees in different countries.

The founder of Cardano also talked about the new digital asset regulations making their way through the U.S. Congress. One such development is the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act. The regulations aim to clarify how digital assets will be overseen and regulated.

A stablecoin bill is expected to set guidelines for how these dollar-pegged tokens are backed and managed. If passed, Hoskinson said these laws could help encourage more adoption by major firms, especially those in the tech industry.

The number of people holding digital currencies continues to grow. Recent data shows that global crypto ownership reached 560 million users in 2024.

Charles Hoskinson noted that with more people entering the space and a clearer legal framework on the horizon, confidence in the market is likely to grow. An earlier report also points to a bullish outlook for Bitcoin, with analysts predicting a $200,000 bounce based on the Mayer Multiple indicator.

Global Tensions Could Push Bitcoin Higher

Hoskinson also linked Bitcoin’s future to broader global events. He suggested that the world is moving away from traditional international agreements and shifting toward conflict between major powers.

He argued that cryptocurrencies offer a unique solution for global trade and financial exchange, especially when trust in international institutions is low.

The recent actions by the U.S. President Donald Trump to temporarily reduce tariffs to 10% have also played a role. After Trump eased tariffs for a 90-day window to allow negotiations, Bitcoin price briefly spiked above $82,000, recovering from its new drop below $76,791.

Meanwhile, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes stated that China may catalyze Bitcoin price breakout if the US Federal Reserve does not act in BTC’s favor. He noted that past yuan devaluations have often led to increased Chinese capital flowing into crypto markets.

It is also worth noting that the Bitcoin market is still well below its recent high of over $100,000. Even so, Hoskinson believes the situation will change. He thinks interest rates will eventually come down, making borrowing cheaper and encouraging fresh investment in crypto.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.