Cardano Price Prediction: Top ADA Supporter Ditches It for XRP – What Did He See That Changed Everything?

After stepping away to focus on personal matters, he said the break acted as a reset, giving him time to think more clearly about his direction. He admitted to questioning whether continuing Cardano-focused content still made sense.

However, he felt it would be wrong to abandon the community that built his channel from the ground up. This is where he decided to expand his coverage rather than replacing it and fell into the “XRP rabbit hole”.

XRP and Cardano Growing Together

The content creator said that the angry comments came quickly, asking why he was now discussing XRP and accusing him of leaving Cardano behind. He said a small but loud group told him he no longer belonged to the ADA family.

Meanwhile, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson joined an XRP-focused Twitter Space and spoke positively about the project, praising Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz, and even described XRP as decentralized.

The Angry Crypto Show said that Hoskinson’s XRP backing matters because Hoskinson is often seen as a stabilizing voice in the Cardano community. His positive comments about XRP made some ADA supporters more open to re-evaluating their views.

ADA Price Analysis: A Bigger Move?

ADA sits near $0.42 and recently lost its short-term channel support after failing to maintain momentum. The chart shows ADA trading just above a key demand zone marked around $0.39 to $0.40.

This area acted as support twice over the past month. If ADA fails to hold this zone, a drop toward the next support, about 9% lower, is possible.

The RSI sits near mid-levels, showing no clear strength, while the MACD remains weak. However, the bullish scenario remains alive if ADA rebounds from the current support area.

The chart below shows a potential breakout path that could send ADA through the red resistance band around $0.58 and a retest of the $1 resistance level, a 135% surge from current levels.

