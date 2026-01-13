Chainalysis Announces Direct KYT Integration With BVNK’s Layer1 Platform

Key Notes

Enterprise clients gain integrated access to real-time transaction monitoring and compliance tools directly within their custody dashboard.

North American crypto trading hit $2.3 trillion as institutional adoption and favorable regulations drove unprecedented market growth.

Traditional finance giants including Citibank are strategically investing in blockchain infrastructure providers to capture digital asset opportunities.

BVNK has extended its partnership with Chainalysis to integrate know-your-transaction (KYT) tools into the digital banking platform’s Layer1 self-custody infrastructure.

According to a Dec. 13 press release, enterprise clients using BVNK’s Layer1 self-hosting, self-custody platform will now have access to Chainalysis’ suite of KYT tools including real-time crypto compliance intelligence from within their dashboard and plug-and-play functionality via the firm’s bring-your-own-key (BYOK) model.

The tools provide the necessary security and data management services required for compliance with industry regulations and allow businesses to review risk scores, monitor addresses, and freeze high-risk transactions from within the UI.

🤝 We’re deepening our work with @BVNKFinance. Chainalysis KYT now connects directly into their new Layer1 platform, so teams can plug in an API key, see real-time risk, and freeze high-risk transactions without leaving their payments stack. ✅ Compliance built into self-hosted… pic.twitter.com/K6BzHyGWGk — Chainalysis (@chainalysis) January 13, 2026

Digital Assets Reach Broad Enterprise Adoption

As Coinspeaker reported in September of 2025, North America cryptocurrency trading volume reached $2.3 trillion between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of all global transaction activity during the 12-month period.

According to Chainalysis, that activity was attributable to a more favorable regulatory outlook and the passage of the GENIUS Act, broader industry adoption of institutional trading strategies, the rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $93 497 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $1.87 T Vol. 24h: $50.74 B and Ethereum ETH $3 200 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $386.60 B Vol. 24h: $25.60 B ETFs, and the rising popularity of tokenized real-world assets.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset adoption among businesses reached all-time highs in 2025. The onset of a positive global regulatory environment for crypto coupled with the surging popularity of stablecoins has positioned blockchain-native firms such as BVNK as lynchpin providers in the digital assets solutions space.

As a result, traditional finance organizations are beginning to infiltrate the crypto and web3 markets. For example, the third-largest bank in the US, Citibank, recently invested an undisclosed sum of money in BVNK as part of a strategic partnership. At the time, BVNK’s valuation had reportedly exceeded the $750 million mark and Bitcoin was teasing new all-time highs.

Citibank CEO Jane Fraser revealed back in July, ahead of the BVNK partnership, that the bank was exploring the development of a Citi-backed stablecoin and seeking to expand its cross-border remittance capabilities.

