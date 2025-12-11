Chainalysis Solutions Launches on Amazon Web Services Marketplace

Key Notes

Chainalysis deploys its complete suite including Crypto Compliance, Investigations, and Data Solutions on AWS infrastructure.

The firm joins AWS ISV Accelerate program after passing rigorous vetting for quality and security standards.

AWS Marketplace hosts over one million active users with approximately 100,000 enterprise clients globally.

Cryptocurrency analytics and investigations firm Chainalysis has launched its Solutions service suite on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, making it widely available to AWS clients.

The firm has also announced its participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate program, an incentive-based market matchmaking service that encourages potential customers to explore products and services offered by independent sellers through the AWS ecosystem.

According to a Dec. 11 press release, Chainalysis will deploy the full suite of Chainalysis Solutions services on AWS including its Crypto Compliance, Crypto Investigations, and Data Solutions products.

Chainalysis solutions are now available on @awscloud, making our blockchain intelligence tools more accessible to thousands of AWS customers. Organizations can now seamlessly procure and manage Chainalysis through their AWS accounts. Learn more here: https://t.co/tQOUmSFrII — Chainalysis (@chainalysis) December 11, 2025

Expanding Availability Via Cloud Infrastructure

Chainalysis CEO and co-founder Jonathan Levin called the AWS Marketplace launch “a critical step” in the company’s mission, adding that the integration would accelerate digital adoption by putting the firm’s data and software “at the fingertips of those working at the forefront of the industry.”

AWS Marketplace is among the largest developer-facing application repositories in the technology sector and AWS itself is the largest cloud service provider globally with a market share of around 29% as of the close of the third quarter, 2025. Despite only representing about 18% of its total sales, AWS cloud services make up about 60% of Amazon’s revenue.

Amazon doesn’t typically release client sales figures for AWS Marketplace services, but the shop has at least a million active users with around 10% of those registered as enterprise clients.

Chainalysis’ AWS integration positions the company to take advantage of AWS’ market share as well as the trustworthiness rating associated with its induction to the AWS ISV Accelerate program. Before a firm can be accepted into the program, it must undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure products and services meet Amazon’s standards for quality and security.

