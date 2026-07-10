In Chainlink news today, more than $7.24Bn in cross-chain assets have migrated from LayerZero to Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) since May, with Mantle’s Super Portal becoming the latest high-profile departure.

LINK is trading at $7.90, up +2.7% in the last 24 hours, as markets begin to price in the infrastructure narrative beneath the headline number. The detail most traders are overlooking sits inside the migration roster itself.

Mantle Joins Migration to Chainlink CCIP Today, @Mantle_Official confirmed its exit from @LayerZero_Core, migrating its Super Portal to @Chainlink's institutional standard for cross-chain security. Over 7.2B in total value has already migrated from LayerZero to Chainlink’s… pic.twitter.com/IQqAmW07IA — BSCN (@BSCNews) July 9, 2026

Mantle confirmed it is moving its Super Portal, co-developed with Bybit, from LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard to Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, covering MNT token transfers between Ethereum and Solana. That single migration adds roughly $2.5Bn in value locked to the running total.

Prior movers include Kelp ($1.5Bn), Lombard (over $1Bn), Solv Protocol ($700M in tokenized bitcoin), Virtuals Protocol ($700M), Re ($475 million), Kraken ($330M in wrapped assets), and Yuzu Money ($54.5M). The exploit served as the visible catalyst; since then, migration velocity has been the market signal.

Chainlink News: Can LINK Price Break $8 as Migration Flows Accumulate?

$LINK Most people are too caught up in the noise, news, and excitement. But they don't realize that the foundation is being laid for major spot construction.$LINK is among my picks for the next cycle.

A leading oracle network, it has become the standard for providing:

– reliable… pic.twitter.com/O2UxUF3nl0 — Wolf_Derek (@fbsferock) July 9, 2026

LINK is consolidating in a $7.85–$7.98 band across major venues, with a market cap of roughly $5.9Bn. TradingView’s chart places near-term support in the low-$7 zone, with resistance clustering around $8 where price has stalled on recent attempts.

Volume is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, present enough to sustain the move, thin enough that a single large CCIP integration announcement could shift the tape.

Short-term candles show consolidation after a mild bounce, not a breakout. No new analyst price targets have emerged in the last 48 hours to reset positioning.

Three scenarios frame the week ahead. In the bull case, continued CCIP migration announcements and institutional tokenization flows push LINK through $8, with the migration narrative acting as a sustained demand signal rather than a one-day catalyst.

The base case holds LINK range-bound within the $7.80–$7.95 corridor as markets await on-chain TVL data to confirm that announced migrations have settled.

The bear case, or at minimum the invalidation, is a breakdown below $7.00 on low volume, which would suggest the migration story is being treated as priced-in infrastructure noise rather than a live growth lever.

Prior LINK recovery analysis has flagged ecosystem growth catalysts as the key variable separating consolidation from trend. The data points to a market that respects the CCIP narrative but has not yet committed to a directional trade on it.

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LiquidChain Targets Early-Mover Upside as Chainlink Tests Key Resistance

With the $7.24Bn migration Chainlink news, LINK’s consolidation near $8 resistance tells a familiar story: infrastructure plays capture value slowly, and by the time the migration becomes a consensus trade, the asymmetric entry has passed.

That compression between recognized utility and realized price performance is precisely where early-stage infrastructure projects have historically generated outsized returns before the narrative becomes crowded.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure project built around a unified liquidity layer that fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment, the same fragmentation problem that makes CCIP migrations newsworthy in the first place.

The multi-billion migration trend to CCIP underscores the market’s appetite for cross-chain execution that actually settles, which is the architecture LiquidChain is building toward.

Its Deploy-Once architecture lets developers access all three ecosystems without redeploying contracts per chain — a genuine technical differentiator if the execution holds. The presale is currently priced at $0.01478 per $LIQUID, with $895,480.12 raised to date. Staking terms have not been published.

Visit the Liquid Chain Presale Website Here.

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