Pump.fun has offloaded another 122,498 Solana, or around $10 million at the current price. Following it, SOL experienced a huge 3.6% drop. That sale brings the Solana-based memecoin launchpad’s cumulative disposals to 4.656 million SOL, valued at $794.8 million at a blended average exit price of $170.7 per token.

The mechanics start with Pump.fun converting protocol fee revenue, denominated in SOL, into stablecoins as a treasury management practice. What makes it structurally significant is scale. At 4.656 million SOL sold, Pump.fun stands as the single largest recurring seller in the Solana ecosystem, and each transaction lands on a market already navigating contested technical ground.

As of now, prediction market odds on SOL reaching $90 by the end of July have slipped to 38.5%, down from levels that looked more achievable before this latest tranche hit the order books.

Whether that 38.5% probability compresses further depends on how the broader SOL structure holds up, and the technical picture is genuinely mixed right now.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Can Solana Price Recover to $90 Before July Closes?

SOL has lost some momentum after last week’s rally, slipping to around $78. The pullback has cooled sentiment, but it has not erased the recent recovery. Traders now face a familiar question: healthy breather or something uglier?

Even so, a few technical signals still lean constructive. Ali Martinez pointed out that the three day SuperTrend indicator flashed its first buy signal since October 2025. Meanwhile, Michaël van de Poppe continues watching the $75 to $77 area, arguing it needs to hold if buyers want another shot higher.

That leaves SOL at an interesting crossroads. A bounce from support could put $90 back in play, with $100 becoming the next target. On the other hand, if buyers stay quiet, the price may keep wandering between the upper $70s and mid $80s while Pump.Fun keeps feeding the market a fresh supply.

The downside is easier to define than the upside. A clean move below $77 would weaken the current setup and shift attention toward the low $50s. Nobody likes talking about trapdoors until someone steps on one.

For now, $80 is the level everyone keeps checking. Staying above it would give bulls something to build on. Falling below it again would likely keep traders cautious for a while longer.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Positioning as SOL Tests Structural Support

SOL’s 38.5% probability of hitting $90 by July, and a spot price that has traded below its own weekly open, illustrates the ceiling problem facing large-cap altcoins at this stage of the cycle.

Even the bullish case toward $100 implies just 27% upside from current levels, compressed by a supply overhang that Pump.fun’s treasury operations make persistent. For those looking at risk-adjusted entry points, that math matters.

LiquidChain is an L3 infrastructure project addressing a different problem set: fragmented liquidity across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Its architecture fuses those three ecosystems into a single execution environment through what it calls a Unified Liquidity Layer, enabling single-step cross-chain transactions and deploy-once smart contract architecture accessible across all three networks.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01477, with $890K raised to date. That said, for participants tracking cross-chain settlement infrastructure as a structural theme, the current entry data is available at the LiquidChain presale page.

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