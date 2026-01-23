Plasma Integrates NEAR Intents for Large-Volume Stablecoin Settlements

Key Notes

Plasma joins over 25 blockchains in NEAR Intents' chain-abstracted liquidity pool with native token XPL and USDT0 stablecoin.

The integration leverages Plasma's high-performance infrastructure backed by Framework Ventures, Bitfinex, and Peter Thiel from a $24M funding round.

NEAR Intents processes significant USDT volume with 39% of cross-chain transactions involving Tether in the last 24 hours.

Plasma—a purpose-built layer-one (L1) blockchain for stablecoins—has integrated NEAR Intents for large-volume stablecoin cross-chain settlements and swaps, joining a list of more than 25 other networks. Plasma got popular mostly due to Tether and Peter Thiel, a PayPal co-founder, backing, having a strong focus on efficient USDT operations.

The integration was announced on Jan. 23 with social media activity from both Plasma and the NEAR Protocol. With that, Plasma’s native token, XPL, and the USDT0 stablecoin have joined a chain-abstracted liquidity pool of more than 125 other digital assets running in over 25 blockchains.

In early 2025 Plasma raised $24 million in a private funding round led by Framework Ventures, with contributions from Bitfinex, Peter Thiel, and Paolo Ardoino. Thiel was also named one of the project’s advisors, leveraging his expertise co-founding PayPal.

Since then, the high-performance, purpose-built L1 has made significant movements in the crypto industry, as Coinspeaker covered. In September 2025, they unveiled Plasma One, a stablecoin-native neobank and card system offering 10%+ yields and 4% cashback across 150 countries. Later in October, the project integrated Chainlink after reaching a milestone of $6 billion in stablecoins running onchain.

What NEAR Intents Unlocks for Plasma

NEAR Intents is a cross-chain protocol developed by the NEAR-based Aurora team, running an MPC network of market makers called “solvers,” who read and solve users’ intents across different systems and chains. It has reportedly been the fastest-growing cross-chain protocol in 2025 and received relevant industry-level recognition, with honorable mentions and awards, as Coinspeaker reported when the protocol surpassed $10 billion in total volume.

Data from Dune Analytics’ NEAR Intents dashboard shows that 39% of the cross-chain volume in the last 24 hours belongs to transactions involving Tether’s USDT, Plasma’s main focus. Moreover, the protocol had more than half a million unique addresses in the last 30 days.

By integrating—and being integrated by—NEAR Intents, Plasma leverages its high-performance infrastructure, backed by industry leaders, connecting it with the broader crypto ecosystem and other leading blockchain networks and communities of builders and users.

“Plasma builders can now integrate NEAR Intents directly into their products using the 1Click Swap API, giving users frictionless access to assets and unified liquidity across 25+ blockchain ecosystems,” NEAR Protocol account on X wrote earlier on Jan. 23.

