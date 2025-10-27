Citi, Coinbase Partners to Bridge Traditional, Blockchain Finance: COIN Shares Surge 5%

Key Notes

Citi's "network of networks" strategy expands across 94 markets through Coinbase collaboration, enabling borderless payments and real-time settlement capabilities.

Coinbase stock surged following JPMorgan's upgrade to overweight rating with $404 price target, boosted by regulatory confidence post-CZ pardon.

Partnership demonstrates institutional crypto adoption acceleration, attracting capital to blockchain infrastructure projects and strengthening digital finance legitimacy.

Citi and Coinbase announced a strategic collaboration to develop digital asset payment capabilities for Citi’s institutional clients, marking a major step in bridging traditional banking and blockchain finance.

According to the joint press release, the partnership’s first phase will focus on streamlining fiat payments using Coinbase’s on and off-ramps infrastructure. Specific details, including potential fiat-to-stablecoin payout methods, will be revealed in the coming months.

Brian Foster, Coinbase’s Global Head of Crypto as a Service, described Citi as an ideal partner due to its global reach and payments expertise. He added that the collaboration underscores Coinbase’s commitment to building infrastructure for the next generation of financial services, simplifying access to digital asset payments for institutional users.

This initiative builds upon Citi’s existing payment solutions, including Citi’s Token Services and 24/7 USD Clearing, both facilitating real-time settlement.

“With more than 300 payment clearing networks across 94 markets globally, we see collaborating with Coinbase as a natural extension of our ‘network of networks’ approach, further supporting our clients to make payments as if there were no borders,” Debopama Sen, Head of Payments Services at Citi, noted.

Coinbase Stock Rises as Market Sentiment Improves

Coinbase shares have been on an uptrend in recent weeks, boosted by renewed investor confidence in crypto exchanges following political and regulatory developments in the US. The pardon of Binance Co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) by former President Donald Trump on Oct. 23 has restored legitimacy to major crypto exchanges in the United States, indirectly benefiting Coinbase’s market perception.

According to Yahoo Finance, Coinbase stock traded at $369.50 on Oct. 28, up 4.5% intraday and 7% over the past five days. The rally follows a JPMorgan report published Oct. 25, where the investment bank upgraded Coinbase’s rating from neutral to overweight and raised its price target from $342 to $404.

Pepe Node Presale Nears $2 Million with Next Tier Unlocking in 48 Hours

Coinbase’s recent partnership with Citi Bank to advance institutional digital asset payments has reignited market optimism for speculative early-stage projects like Pepe Node (PEPENODE).

Pepe Node is emerging as one of the standout projects in this expanding digital asset landscape. The platform lets users own virtual meme coin mining rigs, merge nodes for higher yield, and earn additional rewards from network participation.

Currently priced at $0.0011, the Pepe Node presale has raised over $1.9 million of its $2.1 million target. With the next price tier approaching in just over 48 hours, investors still have an opportunity to secure allocations through the official Pepe Node website before the presale closes.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.