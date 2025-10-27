ClearBank Joining Circle Payments Network to Expand European Access to USDC, EURC

Key Notes

Clearbank will join Circle Payments Network and integrate Circle Mint services to offer European banking clients enhanced cross-border payment infrastructure.

European banks including ING and UniCredit are simultaneously developing MiCA-compliant stablecoins, signaling institutional momentum toward regulatory digital asset frameworks.

US stablecoin transactions surged 70% post-GENIUS act while Binance stablecoin-to-USD ratios hit 2023 lows, reflecting accelerating global demand and trader confidence.

Fintech banking firm Clearbank has a strategic framework agreement with a subsidiary of stablecoin issuer Circle to expand USDC and EURC throughout Europe.

According to an Oct. 27 press release, Clearbank plans to join the Circle Payments Network and integrate with Circle Mint and other relevant services. The firm says this partnership will allow it to provide banking clients access to faster cross-border remittances with lower fees.

The two firms will also explore additional strategic use cases, including stablecoin-based treasury solutions and future tokenized asset settlement integrations.

Stablecoins Set to Transform European Banking

Overall sentiment for stablecoins appears positive throughout the cryptocurrency community. Multiple users on Twitter were bullish on news of the partnership between Clearbank and Circle with many seeing it as a rising tide situation for the European Union.

One user, for example, called the agreement a “big signal” that UK banks are opening the door for stablecoin rails in Europe. They went on to say that Circle’s USDC and EURC “just got a fast track to the mainstream,” before predicting that the next evolution for the industry would involve banks settling in cryptocurrency by default.

ClearBank teaming up with Circle is a big signal — UK banks are opening the door for stablecoin rails in Europe. $USDC and $EURC just got a fast track to the mainstream. Next step: traditional finance starts settling in crypto by default. pic.twitter.com/HMHJsuueiK — Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨 (@RipBullWinkle) October 27, 2025

As Coinspeaker recently reported, Circle previously entered an agreement with German exchange operator and infrastructure firm Deutsche Börse Group to bring USDC and EURC to 360T markets on Sept. 30.

Both moves come amid a larger push for MiCA-compliant digital assets solutions throughout the EU. Major European banks, including ING, UniCredit, Danske Bank, and CaixaBank, recently announced plans to launch a Euro-pegged stablecoin under the EU’s MiCA framework.

Stablecoin Momentum Accelerates Across Global Markets

The EU isn’t the only territory experiencing a boom in stablecoin services and demand. There has reportedly been a 70% uptick in stablecoin transactions in the US in the three months since the GENIUS act was passed by the Donald Trump administration.

In related news, the ratio of stablecoins to USD exchanges on Binance has fallen to 0.8149, the lowest level since 2023. This signals that traders are holding stablecoins at a higher rate, an indication of rising confidence.

