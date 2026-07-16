President Trump sat down with U.S. senators at the White House on Thursday to resolve the conflict-of-interest provision that has become the last major obstacle to advancing the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act.

The landmark legislation that would apportion regulatory jurisdiction over spot digital assets between the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission), according to people familiar with the plans.

This is not simply a scheduling development. It is a presidential intervention into a statutory drafting dispute that has exposed a structural tension at the center of U.S. crypto regulation: the same administration championing the CLARITY Act stands to benefit materially from the absence of the very ethics rules Democrats are demanding as a condition of their votes.

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CLARITY Act: The Ethics Provision That Broke Bipartisan Talks

The Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act passed the House in July 2025 and cleared the Senate Banking Committee in May 2026 with support from Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) – the only two Democrats to vote the bill out of committee. Both senators have since conditioned their floor votes on a strong conflict-of-interest provision covering the President, Vice President, and members of Congress, making their support mathematically essential to clearing a cloture vote.

The sticking point is enforcement scope. A prior closed-door session involving Senators Gallego, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Bernie Moreno (R-OH), joined by White House Crypto Council Executive Director Patrick Witt, collapsed after a tentative deal granting state attorneys general standing to sue the Department of Justice over ethics enforcement failures was withdrawn by the White House and Republican negotiators. The alternative offered – keeping enforcement within the U.S. Attorney General’s discretion – was rejected by Democrats as structurally insufficient, given the AG’s direct accountability to Trump.

Trump disclosed earning more than $1 billion from crypto-related ventures in 2025, including World Liberty Financial, per financial disclosures reported by CoinDesk. Some estimates place total Trump family crypto-linked earnings at approximately $2.3 billion since his return to office. That disclosure has anchored Democratic demands: Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) advanced an amendment in committee that would have explicitly barred the President, Vice President, and members of Congress from crypto businesses; it failed 11–13.

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Crypto Policy Timeline: Three Weeks of Floor Time Remaining

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has stated he will press the CLARITY Act to a floor vote this month, regardless of whether a final ethics deal is in place. The Senate returned from its Independence Day recess on July 13; the August recess begins after the first week of August, leaving roughly three weeks of viable floor time. Whether Thursday’s White House session included Democratic senators was unclear at press time, with at least one person tracking the negotiations telling CoinDesk they had not heard of Democrats being invited.

A separate faction of Senate Democrats held a press conference on Tuesday, characterizing the CLARITY Act as a corrupt bill and threatening to block it – but that group notably excluded both Gallego and Alsobrooks, signaling the bipartisan path to passage remains structurally intact if the ethics language can be resolved.

TD Cowen has warned that if the ethics standoff extends past the August recess, the bill could slip to 2027. Astraea Law estimates enactment around August 2026 if the conflict-of-interest provision is resolved within the current window. Galaxy Research puts 2026 passage odds at roughly 50/50.

We suspect Thursday’s White House meeting represents the administration’s calculation that a presidential-level signal on acceptable ethics language is now the only remaining mechanism capable of moving Gallego and Alsobrooks off their precondition – but without knowing which senators were in the room, the session’s capacity to produce a durable bipartisan deal remains an open question.

For the broader crypto regulation landscape, the stakes extend well beyond the ethics section. The CLARITY Act’s core market-structure provisions – exchange registration, custody standards, and the CFTC/SEC jurisdictional boundary – remain unresolved in U.S. law. Every week the ethics impasse persists is a week that compliance timelines for digital commodity exchanges and custodians remain in statutory limbo.

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