XRP News: Spot XRP ETFs recorded zero inflows on Monday, July 13, according to data cited by Invezz, capping a reversal from an eight-week consecutive inflow streak that had accumulated $1.48 billion in cumulative net flows since the products launched in November 2025.

With the prior session’s inflow amounting to a token $107,000 on Friday, July 11, and a $7.29 million single-day outflow on July 8, marking the sharpest point of the turn.

This is not simply a slow news day for XRP ETF mechanics. It is a simultaneous breakdown in every demand signal the market uses to track conviction: institutional flow, retail derivatives activity, and sentiment all pointing in the same direction on the same session.

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XRP News: XRP ETF Inflows, The Mechanism Behind the Stall

The mechanism functions as follows: the eight-week inflow streak had created a perception of durable, self-reinforcing institutional demand for regulated XRP exposure. That narrative depended on each week’s positive print validating the last. When XRP was rejected at the $1.15 resistance level in early July, per data tracked by CoinStats, the conviction underpinning that sequential buying evaporated – producing the first red week for XRP ETFs in more than two months.

The seven U.S. spot XRP ETFs collectively hold approximately $988 million in assets under management, with roughly 970.9 million XRP in custody as of July 9, per data tracked by FinanceFeeds – down from a peak above $1 billion earlier in 2026.

That figure, set against $1.48 billion in cumulative net inflows, illustrates how far XRP price depreciation has eroded the market value of accumulated positions even as net flows remained nominally positive through most of the streak.

The analytical question is no longer whether XRP inflows can sustain a multi-week streak. It is whether the current demand structure – retail-weighted, sensitive to short-term price rejection, and unanchored by the deep institutional allocation that was anticipated at launch – is sufficient to absorb further selling pressure.

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XRP Price: Technical Structure Offers Little Relief

The XRP price extended its XRP correction into a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, trading within a descending channel below all three major exponential moving averages: the 50-day EMA at $1.16, the 100-day EMA at $1.26, and the 200-day EMA at $1.47.

The Relative Strength Index sits around 39, indicating sellers retain momentum control. Immediate support is at $1.04; a sustained break below that level opens a technical path toward $0.78, the lower boundary of the current bearish channel.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse disclosed, speaking at the University of Kansas School of Business, that the company had seriously considered dissolving and distributing XRP holdings to shareholders rather than contesting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed in 2020. Ripple and the SEC officially settled in May 2025, with Judge Analisa Torres having previously ruled that XRP itself is not a security – a decision that cleared the legal runway for the spot ETF approvals that followed.

The gap between the current $1.48 billion cumulative inflow figure and JPMorgan’s first-year forecast is notable context for evaluating where institutional demand actually stands. Prior institutional outflow episodes have shown that XRP ETF flows are more sensitive to near-term price rejection than the original launch narrative acknowledged.

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