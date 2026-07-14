Bitcoin News Today: U.S. government wallets transferred approximately $288 million in seized Bitcoin and Ether to Coinbase Prime over roughly half a day on Monday, July 14, 2026, according to on-chain data tracked by Arkham Intelligence, covering 2,875 BTC sourced from the Ryan Farace ‘xanaxman’ drug trafficking case and the defunct BTC-e exchange seizure.

Plus, there is 30,007 ETH connected to Brian Krewson’s Oracle laundering scheme, all routed to an exchange, while Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve order is described as having barred its sale.

This is not simply a routine custody shuffle. It is a live test of whether the Trump executive order – signed in March 2025 and directing that seized Bitcoin be held in the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve without sale – carries operational weight inside the agencies managing these wallets, or whether it remains a policy statement that has not yet been translated into binding inter-agency transfer rules.

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Bitcoin News Today: On-Chain Mechanics, The Farace, BTC-e, and Krewson Transfers

The mechanism functions as follows: a government wallet linked to the Ryan Farace case sent 2,875 BTC (~$178 million) to a freshly created intermediary address, which then forwarded the full balance to a Coinbase Prime deposit wallet within minutes, leaving the intermediary wallet emptied.

A second wallet connected to the BTC-e seizure replicated the same two-hop pattern, moving 925.512 BTC (~$57 million) from the seizure address through a new intermediary before landing on Coinbase Prime.

The ETH transfer took a different path. A wallet tied to Brian Krewson – identified in a $54 million Oracle employee laundering scheme – sent 30,007 ETH (~$53.09 million) directly to a Coinbase Prime deposit address, skipping the intermediary step used for the Bitcoin tranches.

Separately, 140.214 BTC moved between existing government Coinbase Prime addresses and a Coinbase cold wallet, a pattern consistent with internal shuffling rather than a new external deposit, per Arkham’s analysis.

THE US GOVERNMENT JUST DEPOSITED $280M OF CRYPTO TO COINBASE PRIME The US Government just deposited a total of $288.33M of BTC and ETH to Coinbase Prime. This includes confiscations from Brian Krewson, BTC-e, and Ryan Farace. Will they be selling it all? pic.twitter.com/M5srRI3KJU — Arkham (@arkham) July 13, 2026

The visit fueled wild speculation that the government and private crypto firms were building an unprecedented anti fraud alliance.

The use of freshly generated intermediary wallets for the Bitcoin legs is the detail that sharpens the interpretive question. Routing seized BTC through clean addresses before exchange deposit is a pattern historically associated with sale preparation, though Coinbase Prime also provides institutional custody and staging services that do not necessarily terminate in a liquidation event.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Policy Without Operational Architecture

Trump’s March 2025 executive order designated seized Bitcoin for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and said it should not be sold. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly pledged the administration would halt sales and treat the government’s BTC holdings as a reserve rather than a liquidation pool.

The problem, however, is that the reserve’s custody architecture and formal onboarding procedures are not spelled out in the reporting around this transfer, leaving a gray zone in which seized BTC can move to an exchange without that movement constituting a confirmed violation or a confirmed compliance event.

We suspect the transfers reflect that operational gap rather than a deliberate decision to circumvent the executive order. Coinbase Prime is the government’s established counterparty for institutional digital asset custody, and staging coins there ahead of formal reserve onboarding is structurally plausible. But plausibility is not transparency, and no official statement has been issued explaining the intent behind this specific transfer.

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