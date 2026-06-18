CLARITY Act Fast-Track Hinges on Senate Floor Vote Before Recess

Dusty Johnson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee’s digital assets subcommittee, said on June 18 that the House would act swiftly on the CLARITY Act if the Senate takes up the digital asset market structure bill before the August recess, with CryptoAmerica host Eleanor Terrett first reporting the remarks, placing the entire arc of crypto legislation 2026 on a Senate floor vote that still requires 60 votes to clear a filibuster with Republicans holding roughly 53 seats.

This is not simply a scheduling signal from a junior committee chair. It is a bicameral sequencing commitment: the House is prepared to compress its own procedural timeline to zero if the Senate delivers a passable text, which means the only remaining constraint on pre-recess enactment is whether Senate leadership can produce seven or more Democratic votes beyond the two – Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks – already on record from the May 14 committee advance.

🚨NEW: We sat down with @HouseAgGOP Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair @RepDustyJohnson at @SolanaInstitute Washington x Wall Street event in Chicago. We examined the toughest fights left in crypto legislation, what has to happen before crypto market structure legislation can… pic.twitter.com/OtHY65C2dl — Crypto In America (@CryptoAmerica_) June 17, 2026

CLARITY Act News: How the Bill Reached the Senate Calendar

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (H.R. 3633) passed the House on July 17, 2025 by a 294–134 margin, drawing more than 70 Democratic votes and becoming the most comprehensive crypto regulation framework ever to clear one chamber. On June 1, 2026, the bill was formally placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders as Calendar No. 423, making it eligible for a full Senate floor vote without further committee action.

The Senate Banking Committee’s 15–9 markup vote on May 14, 2026 cleared the bill along partisan lines with two Democratic exceptions. Nine Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, voted against the bill; Warren has described the bill as a threat that will “blow up the economy” and filed 44 amendments during markup, most of which were rejected. Her core objection centers on the SEC-CFTC jurisdictional line, which she characterizes as drawn loosely enough to enable regulatory arbitrage at scale.

🇺🇸 UPDATE: Polymarket bettors now give a 51% chance that the Clarity Act gets signed into law in 2026, down 14% from recent highs. pic.twitter.com/IC9xxsudX0 — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 18, 2026

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SEC, CFTC, and the Decentralization Threshold at the Core of the Bill

The mechanism functions as follows: the CLARITY Act sorts digital assets into three regulatory buckets using a cryptographic maturity or decentralization test. Assets on sufficiently decentralized networks – including bitcoin, ether, and solana under current network conditions- fall under CFTC jurisdiction for spot and secondary market trading. Early-stage token sales structured as investment contracts remain under SEC authority with tailored disclosure obligations. Permitted payment stablecoins receive joint SEC/CFTC/banking oversight anchored in the GENIUS Act framework signed into law on July 18, 2025.

A parallel complication is the gap between the Senate Banking draft, which relies on an “ancillary asset” construct to define SEC jurisdiction, and the House text’s “digital commodities” framing – a structural difference that will require a formal conference process to resolve even after a Senate floor vote passes. Senate Agriculture members have separately pushed for stronger CFTC-first language, adding a second layer of reconciliation before any unified bill reaches the President’s desk.

Market Structure Implications if the Pre-Recess Window Closes

White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt has publicly targeted July 4, 2026 as a final passage date and described it as the last viable window before the 2026 midterm election cycle hardens partisan positioning on crypto regulation. Senator Cynthia Lummis has assessed a pre-July 4 Senate floor vote as unlikely but still expects action before the recess.

SEN. CYNTHIA LUMMIS SAYS PASSING CLARITY ACT BEFORE JULY 4 IS POSSIBLE, BUT AUGUST IS MORE REALISTIC DUE TO BILL MERGERS, ETHICS PROVISIONS, AND THE NEED FOR 60 SENATE VOTES — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) June 4, 2026

Galaxy Digital’s research desk has characterized the CLARITY Act as the third and final component of a federal digital asset regime – following the GENIUS Act stablecoin framework and anti-CBDC provisions already embedded in the House text – and has warned that failure to reconcile the Senate versions would push comprehensive U.S. rules into the next Congress.

The analytical question is no longer whether the House will pass the CLARITY Act; it already has. The question is whether Senate leadership schedules a cloture vote in a window narrow enough to force a result before the August recess, or whether the bill joins the longer list of crypto legislation 2026 measures that cleared one chamber and stalled in the upper body. We suspect the executive branch’s July 4 framing is calibrated less as a deadline and more as a pressure device to prevent Senate leaders from treating the recess as a soft exit.

Digital asset funds recorded $857.9 million in net inflows around the committee markup advance in May, and bitcoin pushed above $81,000 intraday on that date, per market data tracked by Galaxy Digital’s research desk.

If the pre-recess window is missed, analysts broadly expect the realistic enactment zone to shift to mid-2027 at the earliest, resetting structural expectations for custody infrastructure expansion and institutional on-ramp development that the CLARITY Act’s provisional registration regime was designed to accelerate.

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