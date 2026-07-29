The U.S. Senate formally set aside the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act on July 28, 2026, redirecting its floor schedule toward a Russia sanctions bill and federal nominations, effectively foreclosing a vote before the chamber’s August 7 recess begins – and with it, any near-term statutory path to cementing XRP commodity classification in federal law.

This is not simply a scheduling casualty. It is a structural inflection point for an asset class whose institutional buildout, custody products, bank balance-sheet treatment, and spot XRP ETF inflows – depends on legislative permanence that agency-level rulings cannot reliably provide.

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CLARITY Act News: How the Senate Calendar Closed Before a Cloture Vote Was Filed

The CLARITY Act reached the Senate floor calendar on June 1, 2026, as Calendar No. 423, after the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee advanced it on May 14 by a 15–9 vote – all 13 Republicans joined by Democrats Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, both of whom conditioned broader support on stronger ethics provisions.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune had not filed a cloture motion as of mid-July, and the bill needed 60 votes to clear that threshold, with confirmed support estimated at roughly 51 at the time of shelving.

UPDATE: The CLARITY Act has been pushed back further, the Senate is now prioritizing nominations and a Russia sanctions bill, leaving crypto legislation unlikely to see floor time before next week at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/cQakjnv2l5 — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) July 28, 2026

Polymarket odds for Senate passage peaked at 43% on July 21, briefly lifted when the White House signaled openness to the bill’s ethics provision, before settling near 42% as the recess deadline approached. The ethics clause dispute – centered on whether state attorneys general could pursue Department of Justice enforcement actions – proved the final sticking point, with Republicans and the White House withdrawing that provision before any agreement was reached.

Galaxy Digital’s policy research team has placed the odds of CLARITY becoming law in 2026 at roughly even or lower, citing the cloture math and the multi-step reconciliation still required between the Banking Committee draft, the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act – which the Agriculture panel advanced on January 29, 2026, by a 12–11 party-line vote – and the House-passed version (H.R. 3633), which cleared with a 294–134 bipartisan majority in July 2025.

XRP Price and the Standard Chartered Conditional: What Statutory Permanence Was Actually Worth

XRP was trading near $1.08 on Binance as of July 29, down roughly 8% over the prior week, with a 24-hour range of $1.0450 to $1.0679. The token peaked near $3.40 in mid-2025 and has traced lower highs and lower lows since, with a confirmed death cross – the 50-day exponential moving average crossing below the 200-day – still in place.

The ADX reading of 11.2 reflects one of the weakest trend readings of the summer; sub-20 readings indicate a trendless, choppy environment prone to false breakouts.

Standard Chartered’s $8 XRP price target is conditional on $10 billion in cumulative spot ETF inflows, with its analysts attributing $4 billion to $8 billion of that figure specifically to CLARITY passage unlocking institutional product development.

Without a floor vote before the recess, that inflow scenario is deferred. XRP’s recent slide toward the $1.06–$1.08 range reflects both the legislative setback and broader risk-off positioning ahead of today’s FOMC decision.

Ripple secured agency-level commodity treatment for XRP following the SEC’s settled litigation in 2025 and a joint SEC-CFTC determination in March 2026 that XRP is not a security – but that status rests on regulatory releases, not statute. A future administration retains the discretion to revisit it. CLARITY would embed the classification in the U.S. Code, requiring new legislation to reverse, which is the durability that institutional custodians and ETF issuers require before committing product infrastructure.

Macro Overlay: The Fed Rate Decision and What a Hawkish Hold Implies

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh presides over his second FOMC meeting today, July 29, with the policy rate widely expected to hold at 3.50%–3.75%. CME FedWatch hike probability reached approximately 38% last weekend – the highest reading of this cycle – before pulling back slightly. Bitcoin ETF outflows and broader crypto selling pressure have tracked the repricing of rate expectations, with Bitcoin near $63,400 as of Tuesday.

Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh.

A dovish hold with language hinting at a September cut could lift XRP toward the $1.10–$1.12 Fibonacci golden zone. A hawkish statement or dissenting vote in favor of a hike extends the sell-off toward the next support cluster at $1.0125 and $0.9711. Neither scenario substitutes for the legislative catalyst that the market has now lost until at least late 2026.

We suspect the more consequential variable for crypto regulation timelines is not the August recess itself but the midterm election calendar that follows it: a compressed fall legislative window leaves CLARITY structurally vulnerable to slipping into the next Congress, where the entire Senate coalition would need to be rebuilt from scratch.

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