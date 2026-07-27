The XRP Ledger crossed $3Bn in tokenized real-world assets on May 3, 2026, a 59% increase in 30 days. For context, the Ripple ledger sat below $1.9Bn in early April, driven by a small group of named institutional actors.

This includes the Dubai Land Department’s government-backed property tokenization program, the UK Financial Conduct Authority-regulated Archax with a committed $1Bn issuance pipeline, and a rapidly expanding base of tokenized US Treasuries, according to on-chain data corroborated by issuance-tracking services.

This is not simply a headline figure benefiting from broad market momentum. It reflects a structural convergence: protocol upgrades that removed the last technical arguments for private-chain deployment arrived precisely as institutional pipelines moved from legal review into live issuance, concentrating a disproportionate share of the cross-chain real-world asset surge onto a single compliance-native public ledger.

RWA Tokenization on XRPL: What Is Actually on the Ripple Ledger

The composition of XRPL’s tokenized asset base has shifted materially over six months. The Dubai Land Department (DLD), which oversees all real estate transactions in the emirate, selected XRPL as the settlement layer for AED-denominated property tokens, not Ethereum, not a consortium chain, not a private permissioned ledger.

That decision, per TokenForge HQ’s reporting, reflects a deliberate evaluation of the ledger’s compliance architecture and settlement finality rather than speculative infrastructure betting.

Archax, the UK’s first FCA-regulated digital securities exchange, has been migrating institutional-grade assets onto XRPL over the past year. Its stated pipeline of $1Bn in tokenized securities, targeted for mid-2026, represents committed institutional flow across multiple asset classes, including funds and equities.

When a firm operating under FCA oversight selects a public ledger for securities issuance, the compliance review has already been done – Archax’s presence on XRPL functions as a regulatory signal as much as a market one.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries represent the fastest-growing segment. Data tracked via Evernorth shows the category expanded from approximately $50M in early 2025 to a substantially larger position by Q1 2026, with acceleration occurring sharply after the Permissioned Domains amendment activated.

$XRP continues pushing to breach the yearly downtrend, but no confirmation yet pic.twitter.com/ZO6xC6mdv7 — Rand Group (@randgroup) July 27, 2026

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Protocol Upgrades: The Technical Case for Mainnet Over Private Chains

Three developments converged in April 2026 to drive the 59% surge. The Permissioned Domains amendment activated on Ripple on April 2, 2026, after clearing the 80% validator threshold required for XRPL protocol changes.

It enables issuers to create KYC-gated token environments directly on the public mainnet, removing what had been a legitimate institutional argument for private-chain deployment.

The Permissioned DEX (XLS-81), activated in February 2026, allows regulated institutions to run members-only secondary markets for tokenized securities within XRPL’s native decentralized exchange, restricted to verified participants.

A concrete example of this compliance infrastructure in action illustrates how the protocol handles regulated flows without routing them off-mainnet.

Underlying both features are XRPL’s structural advantages over Ethereum for institutional issuers: trust lines that gate token transfers at the protocol level without custom smart contract maintenance.

Transaction fees at fractions of a cent; 3–5-second finality with no probabilistic settlement risk; and native ISO 20022 alignment that reduces integration friction with global correspondent banking infrastructure.

(SOURCE: DefiLlama)

Market Share and the Infrastructure Gap

XRPL’s $3Bn represents approximately 10% of the total cross-chain RWA market, which crossed $30Bn in April 2026 per CoinGecko Ripple data.

The analytical question is no longer whether the ledger can host regulated institutional assets; it is whether the infrastructure layer, issuance tooling, KYC-to-trust-line onboarding flows, compliant secondary-market interfaces, and portfolio reporting can be built to the quality the institutional market requires.

We suspect the issuance growth documented through May 2026 will serve as a benchmark for firms evaluating whether to deploy RWA tokenization programs on public versus private infrastructure. The protocol primitives are in place. The buildout window for the application layer is open now.

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