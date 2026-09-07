In this CLARITY Act news, Sen. Cynthia Lummis warned via X on Sept. 6 that if the CLARITY Act fails to pass in the current Congress, the next realistic opportunity to advance crypto market-structure legislation will not arrive until 2030. The Senate faces a procedural vote on the 15th, but unresolved ethics, law-enforcement and market-integrity provisions leave final passage before the November midterm elections uncertain.

This is not simply a scheduling dispute over one floor vote. It is a question of whether the United States can lock in a durable federal division of authority between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) before the congressional and election calendars close the window entirely.

The CLARITY Act’s stated purpose is to establish criteria for distinguishing digital assets as securities versus commodities and to clarify which regulator oversees which market.

If the Clarity Act doesn’t pass this Congress, the next real opportunity to bring market structure legislation back up is 2030. That’s years of jobs, investment, and tax revenue we can avoid squandering if we finish this now. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) September 6, 2026

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CLARITY Act News: Why the September Calendar Matters

The bill passed the House of Representatives in July of last year and has sat in the Senate for more than a year since. Lummis stressed that completing the bill now would help the country avoid wasting years of opportunity in jobs, investment and tax revenue, framing the current session as a closing rather than a routine window, as detailed in coverage of the Senate stalemate.

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Unresolved issues include ethics provisions that Democrats are demanding as a precondition for support, alongside law-enforcement and market-integrity language that remains contested. Because congressional sessions run on a two-year cycle, the bill would need to be reintroduced from scratch once this session ends – a reset that, combined with the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential cycle, underpins Lummis’s 2030 assessment rather than any statutory deadline.

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What the Scheduled Vote Actually Decides

The Sept. 15 vote does not determine final passage. It decides whether to end debate and move to the next procedural step, a distinction explained in detail in reporting on the Senate’s cloture mechanics.

Bitcoin is trading at $79,367.16, down 0.6% over the past 24 hours but up 1.1% over the week. Ethereum sits at $2,487.59, off 0.4% for the day though still 1.6% higher over seven days. BNB is at $743.10, down 1.8% on the day but a standout performer over the week, up 8.1%. XRP is trading at $1.40, down 1.3% in the past 24 hours but holding a 1.7% weekly gain.

Overall, the broader market is showing mild near-term weakness, total market cap is down 0.4%, even as most major tokens remain in positive territory for the week, pointing to a market that’s consolidating rather than reversing trend.

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The report describes the broader market as wait-and-see, with some analysts arguing that delayed passage would carry limited near-term impact given continued institutional inflows following spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval and separate progress on stablecoin legislation. The stakes for the industry longer term are laid out further in analysis of the economic case lawmakers are weighing.

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