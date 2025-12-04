Kalshi Extends US Media Push with CNBC Deal After CNN Tie-Up

Key Notes

The news network CNBC has signed a multi-year exclusive partnership with prediction market platform Kalshi to integrate event-based probabilities across its TV, digital, and subscription products from 2026.

The deal marks another step in Kalshi’s push into mainstream US business media following a similar agreement with CNN announced on Dec. 3.

CNBC to Feature Kalshi’s Real-Time Prediction Data Across All Platforms

Under the agreement, CNBC will feature Kalshi’s real-time prediction data across its business news programming and digital properties, including a dedicated Kalshi-branded ticker during selected shows. Kalshi will also host a CNBC-branded page on its platform, highlighting markets chosen by CNBC editors that track major macroeconomic, political, and financial events, according to their announcement.

The new era of media has begun. CNBC is the world’s leading destination for financial news and the world of finance depends on real-world events. Kalshi accurately predicts these events. The news is evolving: from covering the present to forecasting the future. https://t.co/9kV6hzUPdY — Tarek Mansour (@mansourtarek_) December 4, 2025

“Prediction markets are rapidly shaping how investors and business leaders think about important events, […] Kalshi’s data will serve as a powerful complement to CNBC’s reporting and help people stay better informed about the world around them,” said KC Sullivan, President of CNBC.

CNBC Ranks Among Top 20 Global Business News Websites

CNBC ranks among the top 20 most visited business news websites in the world, with more than 117 million monthly visits according to Press Gazette’s global traffic rankings.

The network is one of the leading business-focused outlets globally, alongside brands such as the BBC, CNN, The New York Times, and Yahoo Finance, according to the same rankings.

The CNBC announcement comes just one day after Kalshi became CNN’s official prediction market partner in a separate exclusive data integration deal. Under that arrangement, CNN is rolling out Kalshi-powered tickers and granting its newsroom access to Kalshi’s event probabilities.

Kalshi has reported weekly trading volumes above $1 billion and raised $1 billion in fresh funding in November at an $11 billion valuation, citing more than 1,000% growth in activity since 2024. All this funding and expansion is followed by its rival, Polymarket, which has a partnership with Google Finance and an exclusive partnership with Yahoo! Finance. Each company has a lot of funding, which they are investing in a rush to get partnerships with famous business news networks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.