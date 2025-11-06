Google Integrates Polymarket, Kalshi Prediction Market Data into Search Results

Key Notes

Google Finance will showcase prediction market data alongside Deep Search and AI technical analysis tools for enhanced insights.

Polymarket hit 477,850 active users in October as institutional investors valued the platform at $9 billion through ICE's stake.

The integration exposes decentralized prediction markets to over 8.5 billion daily Google searches amid regulatory expansion efforts.

Global tech giant Google has moved to integrate prediction market data from Polymarket and Kalshi directly into search results, marking a new step in the company’s AI-driven finance strategy.

Google’s November 5 press release revealed that the new AI-powered Google Finance will enable users to ask questions about future market events. The rollout begins with Labs users over the coming weeks before expanding globally.

The platform will now deliver real-time market probabilities and historical changes sourced from Polymarket and Kalshi, when users type in questions such as “What will GDP growth be for 2025?”

This feature is part of a revamp to Google Finance, which now includes Deep Search capabilities, AI-enhanced technical analysis tools, and corporate earnings tracking.

By integrating prediction markets data, Google aims to make financial insights more interactive, blending crowd-sourced probabilities with institutional-grade analytics.

The move could expose prediction markets to a wider global audience. Google handles over 8.5 billion search requests per day, according to December 2024 reports.

Polymarket Record Adoption Attracts Institutional Eyeballs

Since markets on the US presidential elections boosted its prominence in 2024, prediction markets have continued to gain popularity among crypto market enthusiasts and speculative traders.

Data from The Block shows that in October, Polymarket recorded an all-time high of 477,850 active users and 38,270 new markets created. The surge coincided with intense speculation on Bitcoin BTC $101 075 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $2.02 T Vol. 24h: $63.14 B and gold, both of which reached all-time highs above $124,500 and $4,200, respectively, during the month.

Traders also wagered heavily on altcoin ETF approvals, which officially went live on October 28. The amplified engagement across decentralized prediction markets attracted significant institutional interest during the month.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, invested in Polymarket, valuing it at around $9 billion. Its main rival, Kalshi, also raised $300 million at a $5 billion valuation, emphasizing investor appetite for regulated prediction markets.

Google’s partnership announcement comes as Polymarkets prepared to launch formal operations in the United States. In September, the platform acquired QCEX, a CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, in a strategic $112 million deal that ensures compliance with US regulatory frameworks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.