Polymarket Receives CFTC Approval to Operate Intermediated US Prediction Market

CFTC's Amended Order permits Polymarket to onboard brokerages and accept US clients under federal futures regulations.

The platform deployed enhanced surveillance systems and Part-16 reporting to meet Designated Contract Market obligations.

Direct integration with US financial infrastructure enables institutional custody, settlement, and established funding processes.

Polymarket announced that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued an Amended Order of Designation permitting the platform to run an intermediated exchange under the full regulatory regime for federally supervised venues.

In its official press release, the company’s leadership indicated that the approval reflects expectations for greater operational maturity and transparency within the US regulatory framework.

To comply with the new Designated Contract Market obligations, Polymarket has built enhanced market surveillance system and implemented critical Part-16 reporting capabilities. Additional rule sets and intermediated-trading processes will be deployed before the platform’s formal US launch.

The decision now positions Polymarket to integrate directly with US financial infrastructure after years of operating at the edge of existing prediction market and gaming rules.

Platform Gains Direct US Market Access

Under the amended order, Polymarket can now onboard brokerages, accept clients directly, and route trades under the same rules that apply to US futures contracts issued by regulated traditional exchanges.

“This approval allows us to operate in a way that reflects the maturity and transparency that the US regulatory framework demands. We’re grateful for the constructive engagement with the CFTC and look forward to continuing to demonstrate leadership as a regulated US exchange,” Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket, noted.

This also means traders can leverage established financial infrastructure for funding, custody, and settlement, potentially easing the process for large, sophisticated players.

However, Polymarket remains bound by all requirements of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations governing designated exchanges, including oversight of trading conduct.

MoonPay Secures Dual NYDFS Licensing to Expand Regulated Crypto Services in New York

As coinspeaker reported earlier, MoonPay advanced its US regulatory footprint after securing a Limited Purpose Trust Charter from the New York Department of Financial Services. The move authorizes the firm to provide fully regulated digital asset services in the state.

The charter sits alongside MoonPay’s existing BitLicense, giving the company dual approval within one of the toughest oversight jurisdictions within the US.

The new trust charter authorizes MoonPay to deliver institutional-grade custody and fiduciary services, significantly widening its offerings beyond payment processing. Meanwhile, the BitLicense governs crypto transfers and exchange operations within New York’s financial sector.

