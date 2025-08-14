Coinbase Buys Deribit in $2.9B Deal Following Stake Boost from World’s Largest Pension Fund

Key Notes

The acquisition transforms Coinbase into a comprehensive "everything exchange" with enhanced institutional appeal.

Deribit's $59 billion open interest and Netherlands base provide regulated European market access for derivatives trading.

Major pension fund CalPERS added nearly 100,000 shares, signaling institutional confidence in crypto exchange growth.

Coinbase confirmed on August 14 it has completed a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of Deribit, the world’s largest crypto options exchange by trading volume and open interest.

Deribit, based in the Netherlands, processed about $1 trillion in options volume during 2024 and currently holds roughly $59 billion in open interest. Its market dominance in options adds depth to Coinbase’s existing spot, futures, and perpetual swap businesses.

We've closed the deal – excited to welcome @LStrijers and the whole Deribit team to Coinbase. Their talent will be a key part of us building the everything exchange, and being able to offer industry-leading derivatives products around the world. pic.twitter.com/apX5tw95UI — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) August 14, 2025

CEO Brian Armstrong said the deal advances Coinbase’s goal of becoming an “everything exchange,” hosting a full suite of crypto products under a regulated umbrella. The integration is expected to boost liquidity, attract institutional flows, and strengthen Coinbase’s competitive edge in the global derivatives market.

CalPERS Increases Coinbase Stake as Part of $570B Portfolio Shuffle

Coinbase’s deal to acquire Deribit comes shortly after CalPERS, the largest US pension fund by assets, disclosed it had significantly increased its Coinbase holdings.

According to a recent Barron’s report, CalPERS purchased an additional 98,827 Coinbase shares in Q2 2025, bringing its total to 332,791 shares — a 42% jump from the prior quarter.

The pension fund, which manages approximately $570 billion, also added to positions in Palantir, Nvidia, and Robinhood Markets. CalPERS emphasized its investments are driven by systematic, index-oriented strategies rather than short-term events.

Coinbase stock price reaction was muted on Thursday, trading down 1.2% intraday at $323 with a market capitalization of $83 billion at press time, according to Nasdaq data.

