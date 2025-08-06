Key Notes

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has acknowledged the firm’s recent performance rating. He pointed out that the customer experience team at the exchange has been working tirelessly to bring about such outstanding results.

Coinbase Focuses on Customer Service and Support

According to Armstrong, Coinbase recently achieved an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He attributed this success to the hard work put in by the exchange’s customer experience team.

The crypto pioneer talked about how important it is that the exchange continues to pursue more improvement, especially in the area of customer support.

This performance and recognition by the Better Business Bureau reflect Coinbase’s dedication and commitment to delivering quality service to its users. However, the exchange’s progress has not been without some challenges and legal tension.

This rating talk comes about 24 hours after Base, the exchange’s Ethereum-based Layer-2 solution, suffered a 30-minute downtime. The event led to a halt in block production, deposits, withdrawals, and flashblock operations.

Base’s incident status page showed that the outage was triggered by an “unsafe head delay,” a technical fault that interferes with the network’s ability to confirm and produce blocks.

Upon conducting investigations, the downtime was resolved, and all affected operations have now returned to normal. On one hand, there are suspicions that the outage resulted from a surge in on-chain activity, fueled by decentralized social platforms like Zora and Farcaster.

Coinbase Announce $2B Convertible Senior Notes

In light of other activities that Coinbase has been involved in, the exchange announced a proposed private offering of $2 billion in convertible senior notes.

The goal is to raise capital for general corporate purposes and strategic investments, even with the mounting pressure in the broader market. Per the company’s official announcement, the offering consists of two separate $1 billion tranches.

The notes have qualified institutional buyers as their target, and they are set to mature in 2029 and 2032, respectively. Ultimately, this is Coinbase’s strategic move towards building a significant “war chest.”

With this fund and more in the future, the exchange is gradually creating a position for itself to capitalize on future market opportunities.

In the long run, Coinbase may begin to talk about acquiring more companies, products, or technologies, aligning with its broader expansion strategy. It acquired blockchain advertising platform Spindl at the beginning of this year alongside Deribit exchange.

Coinbase Bags Partnership and Integration Deals

For partnerships and mergers, Coinbase and Samsung recently announced the integration of the Samsung Pay and Samsung Wallet services with the Coinbase app.

This service is only for a select few in the US and Canadian markets. In the coming months, a broader rollout is expected to happen. These users would only need a few taps “without needing to switch apps or re-enter payment information.”

Also, Coinbase is in a strategic partnership with JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank by capitalization. The aim of the deal is to offer integrated credit card services, account linking, and a transferable rewards program to the more than 80 million Chase customers globally.

