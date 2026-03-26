Coinbase Again Declines to Support Updated Clarity Act Draft

Coinbase has again declined to endorse the updated draft of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), the House-passed legislation designed to partition regulatory authority over digital assets between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The exchange’s continued opposition, most recently articulated by Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on X, comes as Senate negotiators attempt to reconcile a 278-page Banking Committee draft with competing industry priorities and White House timelines.

The refusal marks the second time Coinbase has withheld institutional support from a major legislative revision to the CLARITY Act, and it has already produced measurable legislative friction — the Senate Banking Committee postponed a scheduled markup within hours of Armstrong’s January 14, 2026, post.

We suspect the exchange’s repeated objections reflect a structural calculation rather than tactical posturing: the USDC rewards model that Coinbase operates is directly threatened by yield-restriction provisions that have survived multiple draft revisions.

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CLARITY Act: Legislative Posture and Jurisdictional Stakes

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act originated as a bipartisan effort by the House Financial Services and Agriculture Committees, introduced on May 29, 2025, and designed to resolve the long-contested question of whether digital assets should be regulated as securities under SEC authority or as commodities under the CFTC’s Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) jurisdiction. The House passed the bill on July 17, 2025, by a 294-134 margin, a vote that advanced despite Democratic objections centered on investor protection gaps.

🚨BERNSTEIN: MARKET MISREADING CLARITY ACT Circle shares plunged nearly 21% over the last five days, dragging down broader crypto stocks. The drop followed investor fears around a proposed ban on stablecoin yield. The concern stems from new language in the Clarity Act bill.… pic.twitter.com/qXkglh9Gi5 — BSCN (@BSCNews) March 26, 2026

Senate progress stalled following a November 10, 2025, bipartisan discussion draft from Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and the January 2026 Senate Banking draft introduced provisions that had not appeared in the House version — among them stablecoin yield limits, tokenized equity restrictions, and new decentralized finance (DeFi) reporting requirements.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) compounded the stalemate on February 25, 2026, with a 376-page GENIUS Act rulemaking proposal that would ban most third-party stablecoin yield arrangements during a 60-day comment period, aligning with banking lobby priorities but cutting against Coinbase’s product architecture.

The bill’s broader significance, establishing designated contract markets (DCMs) for crypto, clarifying custody frameworks, and resolving SEC-CFTC jurisdictional overlap, remains intact, but the accretion of contentious amendments has transformed what began as a market structure bill into a multi-front policy negotiation.

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Coinbase’s Clarity Act Objections: Yield Restrictions and DeFi Surveillance

Armstrong’s January statement was direct. Posting on X, the Coinbase chief cited four specific objections: restrictions on stablecoin yield payments, limits on tokenized equity instruments, DeFi surveillance provisions, and what he characterized as a weakening of CFTC authority relative to the House-passed version. The Senate Banking Committee’s postponement of its markup in the hours that followed underscored the political weight that Coinbase’s position carries in the current legislative environment.

Great to see more banks leaning into crypto and stablecoins. pic.twitter.com/cvohoJEkm2 — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) March 24, 2026

A bipartisan amendment by Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) sought to restrict stablecoin yield payments even more aggressively than the draft’s existing carve-out for loyalty programs, directly implicating Coinbase’s USDC rewards offering. Armstrong’s language — “There are too many issues” — was characteristically unhedged. Coinbase Institutional head John D’Agostino offered a more measured reading to CNBC, stating he “completely understood” why resolution was taking time, but the public posture from Armstrong set the tone.

The exchange’s position has not gone unchallenged within the industry. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) general partner Chris Dixon posted on X that “now is the time to move the Clarity Act forward,” framing Coinbase’s withdrawal as a risk to legislative allies and the broader market structure agenda. The divergence between a16z and Coinbase reflects a genuine strategic split: firms whose revenue is less dependent on stablecoin yield products may weigh CFTC jurisdictional clarity more heavily than yield-restriction costs.

Market Structure Implications: Institutional Clarity Deferred

Coinbase’s repeated refusals create a measurable complication for the bill’s Senate path. Major exchanges function as de facto validators of crypto market structure legislation — their endorsement signals operational workability to lawmakers and institutional investors who lack the technical fluency to assess draft provisions independently. A bill that the largest US spot exchange has twice declined to support faces heightened scrutiny from both skeptical Democrats and Republican appropriators wary of industry opposition.

Dear @brian_armstrong , It’s time to stop. This started back in January with a narrative that made sense — letting people earn with their own money. Respect for that. But now, enough. You’re protecting your business. Fair. But this industry is bigger than @coinbase . If this… — Nico Cabrera (@NicoCabrera92) March 25, 2026

The downstream consequences for institutional market participants are significant. Without a codified SEC-CFTC jurisdictional framework, institutional capital will continue to concentrate in CFTC-regulated derivatives products listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), while spot markets and DeFi venues operate under enforcement-by-ambiguity. If the bill advances without Coinbase’s backing — or without revisions addressing the yield and DeFi provisions — its implementation could prove narrower in practice than the market structure clarity its sponsors advertise. Coinbase itself has estimated that implementation of a final bill would require 12 to 18 months post-passage, regardless of timing.

The March 1, 2026, White House compromise deadline on stablecoin yields, urged by Deputy Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent amid midterm election urgency, expired without resolution. President Trump’s subsequent Truth Social post conditioning legislative engagement on passage of the SAVE America Act further displaced CLARITY from the near-term Senate floor calendar.

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Forward-Looking Decision Points

Three specific developments warrant close monitoring in the coming weeks.

First, the OCC’s GENIUS Act rulemaking comment period, which closes around late April 2026, will establish whether third-party stablecoin yield arrangements survive into a finalized federal framework, an outcome that would either remove or harden the core objection Coinbase has raised.

Second, the Senate Banking Committee’s post-spring markup timeline will determine whether revised draft language addresses the Alsobrooks-Tillis amendment and the DeFi reporting provisions that Armstrong identified; any draft circulated before that markup will serve as a practical indicator of whether Coinbase’s objections have been incorporated.

Third, Coinbase’s own policy team has yet to indicate what specific draft language would constitute an acceptable threshold for endorsement. Until that threshold is made explicit, Senate negotiators face the structurally difficult task of drafting around an objection without a defined resolution criterion. Until the yield-restriction question is resolved — either through legislative compromise or OCC rulemaking, institutional engagement with the broader CLARITY Act framework will remain contingent, and the SEC-CFTC jurisdictional clarity the bill promises will remain deferred.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.