New US Rule Could Open $8 Trillion Retirement Market to Crypto

The U.S. Department of Labor released a proposed rule Monday that would establish a safe harbor for 401(k) fiduciaries who follow a defined review process when selecting alternative investment options – including funds with exposure to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets – potentially unlocking what the agency characterizes as an $8.8 trillion participant-directed retirement market spanning roughly 721,000 plans.

The proposal was submitted for public inspection through the Federal Register on March 30 and is scheduled for formal publication by Tuesday, initiating a standard 60-day public comment period.

We suspect the rule’s structural significance extends well beyond its immediate regulatory mechanics. By reanchoring fiduciary duty to process rather than outcome – and explicitly removing the outcome-based burden that Biden-era guidance had effectively imposed – the Labor Department has shifted the legal calculus for plan administrators from ‘avoid crypto’ to ‘document your review.’

That is a materially different compliance posture, and one that institutional product providers have been positioning toward since the prior guidance was rescinded last May.

Hardworking Americans deserve more options, not less, when they retire.

@POTUS & I are committed to clearing regulatory burdens so workers have access to financial alternatives they can choose from for their 401(k)s.https://t.co/sAodP4mTED pic.twitter.com/E5gKLeVUcr — Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer (@SecretaryLCD) March 30, 2026

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DOL Safe Harbor Proposal: Rule Mechanics and Fiduciary Framework

The proposed rule – formally titled Fiduciary Duties in Selecting Designated Investment Alternatives – operates under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), the federal statute governing private-sector retirement plan administration.

The mechanism functions as follows: a plan fiduciary that conducts documented review across six specified dimensions – performance, fees, liquidity, valuation, benchmarking, and complexity – would receive safe harbor protection against liability claims arising from the selection of that investment option, regardless of subsequent asset performance.

That framing is notable because it does not constitute an endorsement of any particular asset class. The rule does not name Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any specific cryptocurrency – it establishes a procedural floor that, if met, insulates fiduciaries from litigation under ERISA’s duty-of-prudence standard.

The Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) submitted the proposal to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) on January 13, 2026; OIRA completed its review, classifying the rule as “economically significant” and marking it “change approved,” between March 24 and 26 before DOL released it publicly.

The rule carries out a directive from President Donald Trump’s August 7, 2025, executive order mandating that the DOL, Treasury, and SEC review and remove barriers to alternative assets – including private equity, real estate, and digital investments – within defined contribution plans. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer characterized the proposal as an effort to “align retirement investing with modern financial markets,” stating that “greater diversity will drive innovation and result in a major win for American workers, retirees, and their families.”

Current utilization benchmarks underscore how much headroom exists: the proposal’s own data indicate that only 4% of defined contribution plans offered any alternative investments last year, with a mere 0.1% of total assets allocated to them.

Separately, Rep. Troy Downing (R-MT), a freshman congressman who has made crypto access in retirement accounts a legislative priority this year, is introducing a bill Tuesday that would codify the August executive order into statutory law – a move that would insulate the policy from reversal by a future administration and potentially accelerate 401(k) provider adoption ahead of any final rulemaking.

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