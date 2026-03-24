Delaware has introduced Senate Bill 19 (SB 19), legislation that would bring stablecoin issuers under the state’s existing banking supervisory framework and position the state as a certified regulatory jurisdiction under the federal Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), enacted in July 2025.

Spiros Mantzavinos and Rep. Bill Bush following direct consultation with Delaware’s financial sector, the bill creates a formal licensing pathway for payment stablecoin issuers operating below the $10 billion consolidated issuance threshold established by federal law. The implications extend well beyond Dover, Delaware’s move sets the terms for how state-level regulation can coexist with, and potentially substitute for, federal oversight of digital currency issuance.

The timing is not incidental. The GENIUS Act requires all state regulators seeking certification to promulgate implementation rules by July 18, 2026, leaving Delaware roughly four months from introduction to finalize a framework capable of surviving federal scrutiny. SB 19 is being positioned as precisely that compliance vehicle.

🚨NEW: DELAWARE BILL MANDATES 1:1 RESERVES FOR STABLECOIN ISSUERS Delaware has unveiled new legislation to regulate stablecoins. The bill places issuers under a state banking structure. The proposed law requires full reserve backing. Each issued stablecoin must be matched… pic.twitter.com/IaZ2AkG5ZF — BSCN (@BSCNews) March 24, 2026

EXPLORE: Hyperliquid Opens US Policy Advocacy Center

SB 19’s Mechanics: Licensing, Reserves, and the Federal Certification Threshold

Under SB 19, stablecoin issuers seeking to operate under Delaware’s framework would be required to obtain a license from the state’s Office of the State Bank Commissioner, the same body that supervises state-chartered banks and trust companies.

The bill adopts the GENIUS Act’s definitional standards for payment stablecoins, pegged digital instruments designed for use as means of payment, and imposes reserve requirements aligned with the federal framework, mandating that issuers hold high-quality liquid assets on a one-to-one basis against outstanding tokens.

(Source: Delware Legal)

The legislation’s critical structural feature is the $10 billion dual-track threshold embedded in the GENIUS Act. Issuers with consolidated outstanding issuance below that figure may operate under a qualifying state regime rather than direct federal supervision, provided the Stablecoin Certification Review Committee (SCRC), composed of representatives from the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), certifies the state’s framework as “substantially similar” to federal standards within 30 days of submission.

Delaware’s adoption of GENIUS Act definitions wholesale appears calculated to smooth that certification review. Issuers who subsequently breach the $10 billion ceiling must transition to federal oversight within 360 days or halt new issuance, though the Act provides waiver mechanisms for states with established supervisory track records.

Issuer Implications: What Delaware Stablecoin Compliance Actually Requires

For issuers such as Circle, Paxos, and their smaller competitors, SB 19’s practical demands mirror, and in some respects replicate, New York’s existing Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) BitLicense obligations, which have required monthly reserve attestations, independent audits, and prior approval for material business changes since 2015.

Delaware’s framework, if certified, would not represent a lighter regulatory touch so much as a geographically and administratively distinct pathway to equivalent standing. Issuers already subject to NYDFS oversight would face the additional complexity of dual-state compliance should they seek Delaware certification for a separate issuance vehicle, a friction point analysts expect to generate early lobbying activity around harmonization.

Delaware has officially introduced the Delaware Payment Stablecoins Act (SB 19). The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Senators Mantzavinos and Pettyjohn, aims to establish an elite state-level licensing regime for issuers. Delaware is positioning itself to be the "Gold Standard"… pic.twitter.com/TplwFdwQ7T — Conor Kenny (@conorfkenny) March 24, 2026

The GENIUS Act’s reserve requirements, limiting eligible collateral to U.S. Treasury securities, central bank reserves, and similarly high-quality short-duration instruments, constrain the differentiation Delaware can offer on the asset side.

Where the state may distinguish itself is in examination cadence, licensing fees, and the responsiveness of a smaller administrative apparatus to industry inquiries. Whether that administrative agility outweighs the brand recognition of NYDFS oversight for institutional counterparties remains an open question that issuers will answer with their incorporation filings.

Federal Alignment and the Interstate Regulatory Picture

Delaware move arrives as the broader U.S. stablecoin regulatory architecture is still being assembled. The GENIUS Act establishes the federal primacy framework, but the SCRC’s “substantial similarity” standards, the criteria Delaware’s regime must satisfy, are subject to federal regulatory guidance expected by January 18, 2026.

That guidance will determine whether states have genuine flexibility in supervisory mechanics or are effectively required to mirror federal rules line by line. Other states with active digital asset legislative agendas, including Texas and Wyoming, are watching Delaware’s certification bid closely; a successful outcome would validate the dual-track model and likely accelerate parallel state-level filings.

The risk of federal preemption, historically a live concern in the money transmission context, is attenuated but not eliminated by the GENIUS Act’s explicit accommodation of state regimes. Should Congress revisit the Act’s architecture, or should the SCRC impose certification conditions Delaware cannot meet without statutory amendment, the state’s issuers would face an abrupt transition timeline back to federal supervision.

🇺🇸“We’re not the securities and everything commission anymore” The SEC has issued an interpretation that clarifies the application of federal securities laws to digital assets using definitions in the GENIUS Act. The document clarifies bitcoin and other digital assets as a… pic.twitter.com/dRIpEDkuvq — The Rage (@theragetech) March 18, 2026

The next concrete decision point is the SCRC’s certification review, which must conclude within 30 days of Delaware’s formal submission, a clock that will not start until SB 19 is enacted and the Commissioner’s implementing rules are finalized. Issuers and their counsel should monitor the federal guidance window closing January 18, 2026, which will define the “substantial similarity” floor that Delaware’s framework must clear.

If certification proceeds on schedule, Delaware could emerge as the first state outside New York to offer a federally recognized stablecoin supervisory pathway, a development that would redraw the competitive map for digital currency issuance before the GENIUS Act’s July 2026 implementation deadline arrives.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.