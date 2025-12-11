Coinbase to “Specifically” Focus on Solana, SOL Price to Surge?

Key Notes

FTX has unstaked $25.5 million in SOL as traders closely watch liquidity.

The Breakpoint event and Coinbase Solana expansion lift market attention.

US spot Solana ETFs record steady inflows in December.

On-chain data shows that FTX and Alameda have recently unstaked 194861 SOL SOL $131.1 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $73.56 B Vol. 24h: $7.17 B worth about $25.5 million. While some traders fear this could pressure the price, experts note Solana has handled these monthly releases for months without struggle.

They point out that the market has shown enough liquidity to take in large amounts of SOL without sudden drops.

194k SOL sounds heavy, but Solana’s liquidity has been absorbing these unlocks without blinking for months. — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) December 11, 2025

Coinbase Eyes Solana Expansion

This price confidence comes as popular exchange Coinbase has decided to “specifically” expand its Solana focus. The exchange is working on a feature that will let users trade any Solana based token through a built-in DEX.

BREAKING: @coinbase to allow users to trade all Solana tokens through a DEX , without listings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IyQ5IXHGgR — Solana (@solana) December 11, 2025

This means new Solana tokens can be traded on Coinbase as soon as they appear on the chain. Solana specialist Andrew explained that issuers can reach the exchange without listing as long as they bring enough liquidity to support trading.

Solana marked its five year anniversary in March and is hosting its Solana Breakpoint 2025 event from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13. The team celebrated the milestone on X, which has driven more discussion across social media trading circles.

5 years of Solana.

5 years of Breakpoint.

5 years of chewing glass.

5 years, together. To the global builders, believers, pioneers, and community, thank you for expanding what's possible. pic.twitter.com/L1EoV9S03w — Solana (@solana) December 11, 2025

Other Bullish Boosts for SOL Price

Another boost for SOL price optimism came from Bhutan. The Gelephu Mindfulness City region recently launched a gold backed digital token named TER on Solana. According to a recent report, each token represents physical gold held in custody.

The project is part of Bhutan’s wider plan to bring more blockchain work into public programs.

Meanwhile, US spot Solana ETFs saw continued interest on December 10 with $4.85 million in inflow. These funds have recorded a total inflow of around $660 million since their launch.

For December so far, they have had only two days of outflow and collected about $42.87 million in net inflow, according to data by SoSoValue.

$200 Soon?

SOL recently surged to test the resistance near $145 before pulling back. At the time of writing, the price sits around $131.31, down by 5% in the past day.

Data shows that Solana is entering a new liquidity phase where forced selling almost stops and weaker positions clear out. Several analysts think this could lead the altcoin to a move above $200 before the year-end.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.