SOL Breakout Point: Whale Makes Major Transfer as ETFs Hit $655M Milestone

SOL climbed 4% on December 10 with a sharp rise in trading volume.

Whale wallet withdraws 200,001 SOL from Binance.

Solana ETFs added $16.6 million in inflow on December 9, reaching $655 million in total inflow.

Solana SOL $137.5 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $77.27 B Vol. 24h: $6.90 B has recorded a 4% rally on Dec. 10 with a 35% rise in its daily trading volume. However, analysts believe that it could just be the start of a bigger breakout as whale activity rises.

On-chain data shows that a new wallet recently pulled 200,001 SOL worth $27.87M from Binance. This is a sign of growing whale interest and long-term demand for the cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the US spot Solana ETFs also saw a rise in activity. On Dec. 9, these funds received $16.6 million in cumulative inflow, with total inflows reaching $655 million. Bitwise Invest’s BSOL led these inflows and crossed the $600 million inflow mark.

🚨ETF DATA: @Solana ETFs saw $16.6M in inflows yesterday, pushing cumulative inflows to $655M, while @BitwiseInvest has now surpassed $600M in total inflows. pic.twitter.com/EBoIePWJJv — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) December 10, 2025

Liquidity Cycle Nears a Reset

Notably, Solana’s Realized Profit to Loss Ratio (based on 30-day MA) has stayed below 1 since mid November. This usually appears in heavy downturns and suggests that holders are in more losses than gains.

Current readings suggest that SOL is entering a fresh liquidity cycle. During this phase, forced selling reduces and the market gradually clears out weak positions, according to Glassnode.

Liquidity can be assessed through several measures, including the Realized Profit-to-Loss Ratio (30D-SMA).

For Solana, this ratio has traded below 1 since mid-November, meaning realized losses now exceed realized profits. This signals that liquidity has contracted back to levels… https://t.co/KWA67kkGLm pic.twitter.com/cZELe5xzdD — glassnode (@glassnode) December 10, 2025

In past cycles, once liquidity turned upward, the price entered multi week climbs. A similar setup occurred in April when SOL dropped to as low as $106 before climbing 80% the next month.

If the current pattern follows a similar path, the next strong move may take around four more weeks, according to Altcoin Vector. Several analysts believe this could help SOL surge past $200.

A Potential SOL Price Breakout

Meanwhile, analyst Ali Martinez noted on X that Solana’s perpetual contract chart has stayed inside a horizontal range since mid November. He noted that Ethereum had shown the same structure but broke above the channel during a recent jump.

Martinez expects Solana to attempt a similar bullish move soon. He has set an immediate price target of $150 for the seventh largest cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, SOL is trading around $138, down over 17% in the past month. The leading crypto token reached a peak of $294 in January and many traders are eyeing a strong push to that region before year-end.

