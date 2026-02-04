Solana Price Prediction: $100 May Have Been the Last Dip You’ll Ever See – Is $300+ the Next Stop?

This support has already triggered massive rallies in the past. During the April to September 2025 cycle, SOL bounced from this same level and surged 166% to $250.

Now, after a sharp 25% drop from $127 to $100, SOL is showing signs of life right where bulls need it most.

If the price holds above $95 on the weekly close, this could be the start of a major recovery rally toward $300 and beyond.

SOL Price Analysis: Channel Breakout Next?

SOL is currently rebounding from the lower boundary of a long-term descending channel.

Trader Tardigrade said that this type of rebound often pushes the price toward the upper channel boundary, which sits near $215.

$SOL/weekly#Solana is positioned at the bottom of a wide Descending Channel 👀 pic.twitter.com/YUbZlIZJIl — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) February 2, 2026

If price repeats the prior cycle, a rally toward $215-$260 over the next few months remains realistic.

A $260 target implies a 150% gain from the $100 base, matching the scale of the last major recovery from this zone.

This could very well be the last dip before SOL rallies to newer highs and beyond toward $500 by the end of the year.

However, a weekly close below $95 breaks the structure and delays the bullish path. A retest of lower support zones at $80 is likely.

New SUBBD Presale Lets Users Crypto Using Artificial Intelligence

Meme coins stall, attention fades, and liquidity looks for narratives that can scale beyond trading, AI infrastructure now stands tall.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is attempting to tokenize the creator economy itself, a market already valued near $85 billion and still growing without crypto rails.

Offering an AI-powered content and subscription platform designed for creators who already monetize audiences, SUBBD brings better visibility for creators and incentives for fans.

Meanwhile, holding the token unlocks subscription discounts, premium content access, feature priority, and early product releases.

Already boasting over 2000+ top creators with $250 million+ followers, SUBBD has raised a massive $1.4 million in its ongoing presale.

Early buyers can capture up to 20% in staking rewards as well.

To buy $SUBBD at the presale price, head over to the official SUBBD website and connect a supported wallet (like Best Wallet).

Once done, use a debit/credit card or existing crypto to complete the buy in seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.