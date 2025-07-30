Coinbase Partners with JPMorgan For Direct Account Linking, Rewards Program

Key Notes

Chase Ultimate Rewards points will become directly convertible to USDC cryptocurrency via Base blockchain in 2026.

Coinbase secured its second major partnership in two days following Samsung Pay integration announcement on July 29.

The collaboration enables seamless crypto purchases for Chase cardholders without re-entering payment details each transaction.

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has entered a partnership with JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank by capitalization, to offer integrated credit card services, account linking, and a transferable rewards program to the more than 80 million Chase customers globally.

According to a press release, Chase cardholders will be able to make seamless purchases on the Coinbase app and website beginning in fall 2025. Starting in 2026, Chase customers will be able to convert their Chase Ultimate Rewards points to USD Coin (USDC) via the Base L2 blockchain network. Coinbase says this is the first time points from a major credit card rewards program will be directly redeemable for cryptocurrency rewards.

Also coming in 2026, Coinbase users will be given the option to directly link their Chase credit cards within the Coinbase app and website, allowing seamless connectivity without the need to reenter banking information with each transaction.

Coinbase Expands Partnership Strategy

The JPMorgan integration marks the second such major partnership agreement for Coinbase in as many days. On July 29, the exchange announced that it was bringing Samsung Pay and Samsung Wallet services integrations to its US and Canadian users.

Through the new partnership, Samsung Pay users on mobile will be able to conduct seamless transactions on the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange with just a few taps “without needing to switch apps or re-enter payment information.”

Coinbase has also recently partnered with PNC, the seventh largest bank in the US, to provide its banking customers with direct cryptocurrency trading and custody services through its exchange platform.

The flurry of activity comes ahead of Coinbase’s second quarter earnings call, which is slated for after the market closes on Thursday, July 31. As Coinspeaker reported on July 30, the company’s $COIN stock has experienced recent volatility causing some analysts to speculate that it will post higher year-over-year revenue but lower adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2025.

