Why Did Treehouse (TREE) Price Tank 50% Despite Binance Airdrop?

Key Notes

Currently, only 18.6% of TREE’s 1 billion token supply is in circulation with more token unlocks to follow as per the schedule.

The TREE price crash comes with a 200% gain in trading volumes at $350 million, suggesting strong bearish divergence.

The Bull Bear Power (BBP) suggests continued bearish dominance with potential downside to $0.30.

TREE, the native cryptocurrency of Treehouse, has collapsed by more than 50% today, soon after the token launch, which coincides with Binance’s announcement of a TREE airdrop. This clearly shows a rocky start for the native asset of the DeFi analytics platform.

Binance airdrop announcements usually boost prices, but TREE did the opposite, sparking heavy selling. Analysts are now trying to understand the cause of the crash.

TREE Price Collapses Soon After Binance Airdrop

Treehouse’s native token, TREE, has a max supply of 1 billion tokens, with only 186.12 million (18.6%) currently in circulation. The rest will be released gradually through scheduled unlocks.

TREE officially began trading on July 29 and, apart from its Binance listing, is also available on major exchanges like Coinbase, OKX, and more.

Eligible participants can claim their airdrops starting this week, with the claim window extending through October 27, 2025.

Binance also launched a two-phase airdrop campaign, allowing select users to claim up to 100 TREE tokens as part of the rollout.

Binance is the first platform to feature Treehouse (TREE), with trading opening on July 29th, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC). Eligible users can claim an airdrop of 100 TREE tokens on the Alpha Events page within 24 hours once trading begins by using Binance Alpha Points. The Binance… https://t.co/avUkT1KDGt — Binance (@binance) July 29, 2025

Bears Take the Upper Hand on TREE Fall

Amid this crypto airdrop saga, the TREE price has crashed over 50% and is currently trading at $0.53.

Despite Binance CEO CZ hinting at an upcoming altcoin season, TREE’s price still dropped sharply alongside a 200% increase in trading volumes to $350 million. Note that altcoins have faced a sharp correction recently despite Bitcoin BTC $118 156 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.35 T Vol. 24h: $38.16 B and Ethereum ETH $3 787 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $456.88 B Vol. 24h: $29.93 B gaining ground.

From a market structure standpoint, increasing trading volume alongside a declining price often indicates growing selling pressure. If this pattern continues, the volume surge may strengthen the ongoing downtrend, potentially exposing TREE to further downside risk.

On the 15-minute chart, the Bull Bear Power (BBP) indicator shows strong seller dominance, suggesting TREE could drop toward $0.30 if bearish momentum continues.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced back from oversold levels, indicating a possible shift in sentiment. If buying pressure builds, TREE may attempt a short-term rebound toward $0.76, with a further upside target of $1.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.