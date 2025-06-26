Coinbase to Launch First CFTC-Regulated Perpetual Crypto Futures in US

Key Notes

The platform becomes America's first major exchange providing regulated perpetual derivatives, eliminating the need for offshore trading risks.

Initial contracts will feature nano Bitcoin at 0.01 BTC and nano Ether at 0.10 ETH, offering leveraged exposure with capital efficiency benefits.

These 5-year structured contracts include hourly funding rates and twice-daily settlements, addressing the regulatory gap that previously forced US traders overseas.

Coinbase is set to launch a suite of “US Perpetual-Style Futures” trading products on July 21, 2025. This move makes Coinbase the first major exchange to offer perpetual crypto derivatives within the United States under full CFTC regulatory oversight.

According to the official blog announcement, new contracts will initially support nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano Ether (0.10 ETH) positions, allowing for both leverage and capital efficiency while tracking spot market prices around the clock.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed the news on X, announcing that perpetual-style crypto futures will arrive in the US on July 21 as a fully CFTC-compliant product exclusive to Coinbase, responding directly to user demand.

You asked for it, we built it. Perpetual-style crypto futures are coming to the US on July 21. Starting with $BTC and $ETH. No quarterly expiration, available 24/7, with spot price tracking. Fully CFTC compliant. Only available on Coinbase 🫡 pic.twitter.com/2Df9coAuIo — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) June 26, 2025

The launch is expected to be the first of several derivative product expansions planned for 2025, as Coinbase aims to challenge dominant players like Binance and Bybit in global derivatives trading.

Coinbase Aims to Close Regulatory Gap in Crypto Derivatives Markets

Due to current regulatory restrictions, American traders have historically turned to offshore platforms for perpetual exposure, introducing counterparty and compliance risks. The product will be offered via Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, with access granted through Coinbase Advanced and institutional APIs.

Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase Derivatives, described the launch as “a major milestone” for US crypto market infrastructure

“This offering represents a major milestone in giving US-based traders regulated access to the most widely-used product structure in crypto… We’re giving US-based traders access to the same capital-efficient instruments used globally, but within a fully regulated environment,” said Ilyevsky.

The new product line mirrors the global success of perpetual futures, which now represents over 90% of all crypto derivatives trading, while addressing key gaps in the US market.

Coinbase’ US Perpetual-Style Futures will be structured as 5-year long-dated contracts, with hourly funding rates, 24 hour trading and twice-daily cash settlement windows to ensure alignment with spot pricing.

BTC Bull Token Gains Momentum as Coinbase Expands Bitcoin Derivatives Access

