Coinbase Wins EU-Wide MiCA License in Luxembourg, Shifts Hub From Ireland

Key Notes

Coinbase secures MiCA license from Luxembourg’s CSSF, to offer crypto services to 450 million EU residents.

Coinbase moves to relocate its EU hub from Ireland to Luxembourg.

CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed a positive meeting with the Luxembourg Prime Minister and financial regulators.

Coinbase has officially received its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license from the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). This authorization allows the exchange to offer its full suite of crypto services to all 27 European Union member states.

Coinbase is also relocating its European hub from Ireland to capitalize on Luxembourg’s progressive regulatory stance on digital innovation and financial infrastructure.

Coinbase Secures MiCA Approval, Sets Up Crypto Headquarters in Luxembourg

On June 20, 2025, Coinbase announced that it had secured its MiCA license from the CSSF, Luxembourg’s financial regulator. The license positions Coinbase to operate under a single regulatory framework across the EU, serving 450 million residents in one of the world’s largest economic blocs.

“This milestone enables us to offer a full suite of crypto products and services to 450 million people across all 27 European Union member states,” said Daniel Seifert, Coinbase’s Vice President.

Notably, the Coinbase VP also highlighted Luxembourg’s leadership in blockchain policy, including four DLT-focused bills already passed into national law.

The CSSF’s approval reflects growing momentum across Europe for regulated crypto infrastructure. The move unites the company’s regulatory efforts across Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain under a single hub.

Coinbase emphasized that the milestone could be a pivotal indicator for a maturing crypto ecosystem across the continent.

CEO Brian Armstrong Confirms Luxembourg Move

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expressed his enthusiasm for the regulatory approval.

MiCA licence secured ✅ It was great to meet with Luxembourg Prime Minister @LucFrieden, the Crown Prince, and the very welcoming ministers as we announce the receipt of our MiCA license from the CSSF. Time to take crypto adoption in Europe to the next level. https://t.co/Xcv7q2tFqJ pic.twitter.com/m2R8PrY4qx — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) June 20, 2025

In a reaction post on June 20, Armstrong also spotlighted a positive meeting with Luxembourg’s top officials:

Markets reacted positively, as Coinbase (COIN) price has increased 3.97% within hours of the announcement, trading at $307 per share at the time of publication on June 20.

As Coinbase Expands, Best Wallet ($BEST) Gains Early Investor Momentum

While Coinbase builds regulated access across Europe, early-stage projects like Best Wallet ($BEST) are quietly capturing the attention of Web3-native users seeking secure, self-custodied solutions.

Best Wallet is emerging as a key player in the $11 billion non-custodial wallet market. The wallet integrates a clean UI, multi-chain support, and staking through an in-app aggregator. Its native token, $BEST, powers the ecosystem by offering early access to presales of vetted projects, reduced transaction fees and Higher APY rewards for staking deposits.

Currently in its presale phase, $BEST is priced at $0.025205, with over $13.4 million raised. A price increase is scheduled within the next 48 hours, adding urgency for investors who want to enter early.

As MiCA compliance redefines infrastructure across Europe, retail investors and crypto builders are looking beyond exchanges—and toward utility-driven apps like Best Wallet.

To participate, visit the official Best Wallet website and connect a supported wallet.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.