CoinShares to Acquire Bastion to Boost Crypto Asset Management

Key Notes

CoinShares has announced plans to acquire Bastion Asset Management.

This deal marks a push towards expanding its actively managed offerings.The European asset manager is also pushing to establish itself in the United States.

Leading European asset manager CoinShares is set to acquire Bastion Asset Management, a London-based firm that is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This move is strategic and aims to strengthen CoinShares’ actively managed crypto-related capabilities.

CoinShares in Strategic Deal With Bastion

On October 1, CoinShares announced the acquisition of Bastion, marking its push towards expanding its actively managed offerings. This company is currently in the phase where it is pursuing its evolution into a digital asset management platform.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares, noted that the acquisition of Bastion is in perfect alignment with the company’s vision. Noteworthy, Mognetti acknowledged Bastion’s expertise in systematic digital asset investing, among other prowess of the firm.

He stated that, having worked closely with Bastion over the past year, they had seen firsthand the effectiveness of the company’s strategies and recognized its expertise in systematic digital asset investing. He noted that Bastion’s institutional-grade approach and strong track record in generating quantitative alpha significantly enhanced their ability to serve sophisticated investors seeking actively managed digital asset solutions.

In the meantime, the acquisition is awaiting UK FCA regulatory approval. Upon completion of the acquisition, Bastion is expected to be fully integrated into CoinShares. This action is crucial to integrating its strategies, team, and capabilities with the expanded CoinShares platform. In addition, Bastion CIO Fred Desobry and CEO Philip Scott will join CoinShares.

CoinShares Pushes Past Regional Boundaries

In the same spirit of expansion, CoinShares announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. on September 8.

Vine Hill is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The agreement was important as it would result in the European asset manager’s listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States.

CoinShares already holds the number one position in Europe with a 34% market share, but it is looking to become a globally recognized company. It is one of those firms that holds a Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory license. It secured it from France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Other top crypto entities include Ripple Labs, Coinbase Global Inc., and Kraken, which have also completed acquisitions to strengthen their footprints

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.