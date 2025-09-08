European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger

Key Notes

European digital asset manager transitions from Nasdaq Stockholm to capture US market opportunities and growth.

Company manages $10 billion in assets with 34% European market share, ranking fourth globally after major competitors.

Transaction includes $50 million anchor investment and closes Q4 2025 following regulatory and shareholder approvals.

CoinShares International Limited announced on September 8 its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, that will result in the European asset manager listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States.

The transaction values CoinShares at $1.2 billion on a pre-money basis, positioning the company as one of the largest publicly traded digital asset managers globally. The merger is supported by a $50 million anchor investment from an institutional investor.

Strategic Move to Capture US Market Opportunity

The deal enables CoinShares to transition its listing from Nasdaq Stockholm to the US market, where over half of global assets under management are located. CoinShares currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets and ranks as the fourth-largest global provider of crypto exchange-traded products after BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity.

In Europe, CoinShares holds the number one position with a 34% market share. The company has experienced significant growth, with assets under management more than tripling over the past two years, driven by strong investor inflows and the success of new product launches.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and co-founder of CoinShares, described the transaction as “far more than a change of listing venue from Sweden to the United States” but rather “a strategic transition for CoinShares, accelerating our ambition for global leadership.”

“The US is now serving as the crucible of the digital asset space. By listing in the United States, CoinShares is positioning itself to meet growing investor demand and to participate more fully in the evolution of this new industry,” Mognetti stated in the press release.

CoinShares Reaches Record Financial Performance

The move comes amid unprecedented growth in the crypto ETP market. Global crypto ETP assets under management surged to $134.5 billion by Q4 2024, representing a 950% increase year-over-year, primarily driven by the approval of US spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The crypto asset management market has grown from $857.09 million in 2023 to $1.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 24.61% through 2030.

In the second quarter of 2025, CoinShares reported net profit of $32.4 million and asset management fees of $30.0 million. The company’s diversified product suite includes 32 crypto exchange-traded products across multiple platforms, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other digital assets.

Moreover, with these achievements, the company continued its expansion in the EU. In July, CoinShares secured a MiCA license to offer crypto services across Europe. The financial regulator of France granted the permit.

How and When Will The Company Debut?

Under the agreement, CoinShares and Vine Hill shareholders will exchange their securities for shares in a new combined company, Odysseus Holdings Limited. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

The boards of both CoinShares and Vine Hill have unanimously approved the business combination. Following completion, CoinShares intends to delist from Nasdaq Stockholm, with the new entity expected to begin trading on the US Nasdaq by December 18, 2025.

One thing is certain: now is the best moment for any crypto company that offers services to institutional clients, with many businesses going public and experiencing global growth. CoinShares is one of many examples today.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.