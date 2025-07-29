Conflux (CFX) Price Explodes 28% as AxCNH Yuan Stablecoin Pilot Approaches

Key Notes

CFX partners with AnchorX and Eastcompeace to launch AxCNH stablecoin for China's Belt and Road Initiative cross-border payments.

Technical analysis shows Bollinger Band breakout with potential targets at $0.30 and $0.34 if support holds above $0.17-$0.18.

Trading volume surged 128% intraday as Chinese policy shifts favor regulated private stablecoins over state-controlled CBDCs.

Conflux CFX $0.20 24h volatility: 9.4% Market cap: $1.05 B Vol. 24h: $926.62 M emerged among the few altcoins trading in green on Tuesday, posting a 28% rally, pushing its price to around $0.2439 amid fresh product launch announcements.

The biggest catalyst came from the recent Conflux’s partnership with AnchorX and Eastcompeace Technology to launch the AxCNH offshore yuan stablecoin. Slated for pilot launches on Aug. 1 in Singapore and Malaysia, this stablecoin initiative aligns with cross-border use cases under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as reported by CaptainAltcoin.

Among Conflux’s core strategic initiatives are Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, PayFi solutions, and stablecoin development. The platform’s green energy swap asset package has reportedly sold out completely, based on China Business News reports.

CoinMarketCap data shows a 128% surge in CFX trading volume intraday, reflecting positive reaction to the news of China-focused stablecoin and tokenization projects.

CFX Price Forecast: Bollinger Band Breakout Targets $0.30+

The rally saw CFX hit an intraday high of $0.278, briefly breaking above the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart. The upper wick on the current candle signals seller pressure near the overbought range, a typical reaction to a strong intraday breakout.

Notably, the Bollinger Bands have turned upward, indicating expanding volatility in a bullish direction. Moreover, CFX price hugging or exceeding the upper band, especially on rising volume, is often seen as confirmation of a breakout trend, rather than an exhaustion signal.

If Conflux holds above the $0.17 to $0.18 support level, it could consolidate before making a clean attempt at the $0.30 resistance zone. If bullish volume persists, the next target is $0.34, where mid-2024 consolidation previously occurred.

On the downside, a breakdown below the 20-day MA at $0.14 could invalidate the bullish CFX price forecast.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.