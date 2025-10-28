Cronos Price Rallies 5% as Trump’s Truth Social Moves to Launch Prediction Markets With Crypto.com

Key Notes

Trump Media plans to launch Truth Predict allowing users to trade prediction contracts on politics, sports, and commodities.

Truth Social users will convert Truth Gems into Cronos tokens to participate in prediction market contracts through the platform.

Cronos reaches $5.76B market cap with 249% volume spike, entering top 25 cryptocurrencies ahead of Toncoin and Zcash.

Cronos CRO $0.15 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $5.42 B Vol. 24h: $64.59 M price surged 5% on Oct. 28, outperforming Bitcoin BTC $112 738 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $63.38 B and Ethereum ETH $3 976 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $479.61 B Vol. 24h: $34.09 B , following Trump Media’s announcement that its social media platform, Truth Social, will introduce prediction markets in partnership with Crypto.com.

According to the official release, Truth Social users will be able to trade prediction contracts on politics, macroeconomic indicators, commodities, and major sports events through a new product called Truth Predict.

“We are thrilled to become the world’s first publicly traded social media platform to offer our users access to prediction markets,” said Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media. “Truth Predict will allow our loyal users to engage in prediction markets while leveraging our social media community to compare their insights.”

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek added that the collaboration aligns perfectly with what users look for in social media. He described prediction markets as a “multi-deca-billion dollar industry,” emphasizing Crypto.com’s goal to merge social engagement with blockchain-based market sentiment tools.

The feature will enter beta testing soon before expanding to global markets, allowing Truth Social and Truth+ users to convert platform-earned Truth Gems into Cronos tokens to participate in Truth Predict contracts.

The initiative builds on prior agreements between Trump Media and Crypto.com to establish a CRO-focused digital asset treasury company and a rewards ecosystem integrated across Truth’s platforms.

Cronos Approaches $6B Market Cap as Traders React to October Drive

Beyond the Truth Social partnership, Cronos took another step towards advancing its decentralized finance (DeFi) dominance through a collaboration with Morpho Labs and Crypto.com earlier in October. The new Morpho Vaults feature enhances liquidity and lending capabilities by enabling users to lend wrapped assets, strengthening CRO’s use case among more than 150 million Crypto.com users.

On Oct. 24, Crypto.com applied for a national trust bank charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). If approved, this charter will enhance its custody and settlement capabilities, extending to institutional-grade services for assets built on the Cronos (CROUSD) network.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos trades at $0.1598, up 5.38% in 24 hours, with a market cap of $5.76 billion. Trading volume rose 249% to $73.16 million. The heightened volume highlights intense buying activity following the Truth Predict announcement, propelling Cronos into the top 25 ranked projects, prodding ahead of Telegram-linked Toncoin, and prominent privacy coin, Zcash ZEC $317.8 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $5.19 B Vol. 24h: $673.14 M .

Pepe Node Presale Gains Momentum as Tokenized Markets Expand

Cronos’ price rally spilled over into speculative momentum for early-stage meme projects like Pepe Node.

Pepe Node allows users to own virtual meme coin mining rigs, merge nodes for higher yields, and earn staking rewards up to 652%.

Currently priced at $0.0010, the presale has raised over $1.97 million of its $2.14 million target. Investors can still participate via the official Pepe Node website before the next price tier update.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.