Why Is Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 16% Today?

Key Notes

HBAR trading volumes jumped 360% to over $900 million, with analysts noting renewed accumulation and market strength.

The $0.21-$0.22 range acts as critical resistance for Hedera, and a successful breakout could push prices above $0.23.

Nasdaq confirmed the listing of the Canary Spot HBAR ETF, which will hold HBAR in custody with BitGo and Coinbase Custody.

HBAR HBAR $0.20 24h volatility: 15.5% Market cap: $8.69 B Vol. 24h: $937.13 M , the native cryptocurrency of Hedera Hashgraph, is up 16% today, reaching $0.21 as bullish sentiment rises on reports that the Canary Hedera ETF goes live on October 28.

The news has sparked strong optimism, with buyers taking control and driving the HBAR price higher.

HBAR Price Sees Strong Bullish Sentiment

Hedera’s native cryptocurrency, HBAR, faces a strong bullish sentiment today with its market cap approaching $9 billion, and daily trading volumes surging 360% to more than $900 million.

As long as bulls hold the HBAR price above $0.20, the bullish momentum will remain intact.

Crypto analyst RISK highlighted HBAR broke out from the $0.17 range, reclaiming key resistance and signaling renewed market strength.

📊 HBAR Analysis! $HBAR’s chart shows a clear shift in momentum as bulls reclaim control above $0.20. After weeks of sideways movement, price surged sharply from the $0.17 zone, breaking structure and retesting prior resistance. The $0.21–$0.22 region is the key zone to watch,… pic.twitter.com/UeB5sDXITM — RISK (@_Riskkk) October 28, 2025

According to the analyst, the $0.21-$0.22 zone now serves as a crucial area to watch. A decisive breakout above this range could propel prices toward $0.23 and beyond.

RISK added that expanding trading volume supports the ongoing rally, suggesting renewed accumulation and growing investor confidence in HBAR’s short-term outlook.

Another crypto market analyst, ZAYK Charts, noted that the Hedera price could be gearing for another 50-60% upside, following a breakout from the descending channel pattern.

Nasdaq Confirms Listing of Canary Spot HBAR ETF

Nasdaq has officially published the listing circular for the Canary HBAR ETF (Ticker: HBR), marking a key milestone for institutional access to the Hedera ecosystem.

The fund is scheduled to begin trading on October 28, 2025, offering direct spot exposure to HBAR, the native token of the Hedera Network.

According to the filing, the ETF will hold actual HBAR in custody with BitGo and Coinbase Custody, while CoinDesk Indices will provide official pricing data.

The launch represents a significant step toward expanding regulated investment avenues for Hedera, positioning HBAR among the growing list of digital assets within the U.S.-listed spot ETF products.

This is a major milestone for Hedera, which could draw massive institutional inflows, and serve as a catalyst for further HBAR price rally.

Several other crypto ETFs, including those for Solana SOL $202.2 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $111.09 B Vol. 24h: $6.45 B and Cardano ADA $0.67 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $24.51 B Vol. 24h: $1.24 B , are also set to go live this week. With all this momentum in the market, investors may want to explore the best crypto to invest in 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Presale Raises Over $25 Million

Amid today’s Hedera price rally, attention in the market has shifted to Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which has raised past $25 million in presale.

Positioned as a Layer-2 scaling solution for Bitcoin BTC $115 777 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $49.62 B , HYPER has drawn investor interest for its innovative design and early-stage growth potential.

The project’s presale has already raised $25.1 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.013185.

Presale Stats of Bitcoin Hyper

Current Price: $0.013185

Amount Raised So Far: $25.1 million

Ticker: HYPER

Investors can participate in the presale using ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit card through the official Bitcoin Hyper website. If you’re interested, check out our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.