CRO is trading near $0.05636, down 4.89% on the day, as the Cronos network digests one of its messiest weekends in recent memory following the exploitation of the Tectonic Cronos DeFi platform, which halted the entire chain.

Cronos confirmed Sunday (August 30) that it identified an exploit targeting Tectonic, a decentralized lending protocol built on the chain, and paused the network in response. Tectonic separately warned users not to interact with the protocol.

We identified an exploit in Tectonic. The Cronos Network has been halted and we'll provide updates here — Cronos Network (@CronosNetwork) August 30, 2026

Researcher Weilin Li said the attacker exploited TONIC’s 20% collateral factor and thin liquidity, pumping the governance token 100-fold in 20 minutes before borrowing against it, a pump-and-borrow style attack. Li’s estimate of losses has climbed from $66M to roughly $75M as additional attacker-controlled wallets surfaced.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the exchange and app were unaffected, easing some of the contagion fears. Still, the exploit lands amid an already fragile technical setup for CRO, with the token down over -5% over the past week before this news dropped.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can the CRO Price Hold Support After the Tectonic Cronos Exploit Shock?

CRO’s slide to $0.056 puts it just above the $0.055–$0.053 support band that analysts have flagged as the near-term floor, with deeper support around $0.050.

The token was up roughly +27% over the trailing week before this incident, a rally now facing a real stress test. Resistance sits near $0.061–$0.067, with a heavier ceiling at the 200-day moving average around $0.074, a level CRO hasn’t convincingly cleared in this cycle.

Bull case: the halt gets resolved cleanly, no funds are lost from user accounts, and CRO reclaims $0.066 to confirm the bounce is more than a dead-cat move.

Base case: sideways chop in the $0.055–$0.061 range while the market waits on a postmortem.

Bear case: support at $0.053 breaks if restart timelines slip or attacker funds move further off-chain, echoing the dynamics seen in the Coldcard hack, where most of the stolen BTC also sat unmoved for weeks.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as Investors Digest the Cronos Exploit

A -5% weekly loss for CRO is likely to be built upon with news of the $75M Tectonic Cronos exploit, with yet another mainstream crypto hack likely to lead investors toward newer presale-style projects that offer a higher upside than the $2.75Bn market cap CRO.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 infrastructure project built to fuse Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment, pitched as a solution to the fragmentation that forces developers to rebuild for each chain.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01494 per token, with $950,229.71 raised to date. Its Deploy-Once Architecture lets developers ship a single build across all three ecosystems, paired with Verifiable Settlement for cross-chain execution integrity.

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