Key Notes

Curve Finance suffered a DNS hijack, redirecting users to a malicious clone site with a similar setup.

CRV token price dropped by over 8%, falling to $0.7274 as traders reacted to the security incident.

Technical indicators flash bearish signals, with MACD nearing a negative crossover.

Curve Finance, a prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, is once again under siege, this time from a DNS-level exploit that sent shockwaves through its user base, resulting in a sharp downturn in the price of its native token, CRV.

According to CoinMarketCap data, CRV trades at $0.7303, down almost 7% in the past 24 hours and is retesting the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.7074.

DNS Compromise Triggers Panic

Late Monday night, Curve Finance confirmed a critical security breach involving its domain curve[.]fi.

Late last night, the curve [.] fi domain was compromised at the DNS level. This exploit redirected traffic to a malicious IP not associated with Curve Finance. No smart contracts or internal systems were breached—the protocol itself remains fully operational and secure. User… — Curve Finance (@CurveFinance) May 13, 2025

The attacker manipulated the DNS records, rerouting users to a malicious website that mirrored Curve’s legitimate interface but contained nefarious scripts designed to trick users into unknowingly approving token transfers.

“The DNS incident involving Curve Finance reflects a broader issue across the industry,” the project stated in an official post, highlighting the rising frequency of infrastructure-targeted attacks in the crypto space.

Fortunately, Curve’s core infrastructure, including its smart contracts and internal systems, remains uncompromised. “User funds are safe,” the team reiterated, assuring users that the breach was isolated strictly to the front-end layer.

This latest attack mirrors a previous DNS hijack in 2023, which led to over half a million dollars in losses.

Technical Analysis: Bearish Clouds Forming

The Bollinger Bands on the chart below show that CRV has pulled back from the upper band ($0.8018) and is now testing the middle band (20-day SMA) around $0.7080. A breakdown below this level could expose CRV to the lower band support near $0.6141.

The MACD Indicator displays a neutral crossover forming, with the MACD line (0.0421) and signal line (0.0422) nearly converging. If this crossover tilts bearish, downward momentum could accelerate in the coming days.

If the MACD crosses negatively and CRV loses the $0.7080 support, the token could test $0.61–$0.62 in the near term. On the flip side, if CRV reclaims the $0.75 mark with volume confirmation, the next resistance lies at the upper Band near $0.80–$0.81.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.