Key Notes

Brave Wallet will soon support sending, receiving, and swapping ADA natively.

ADA has broken out of a downtrend that began in November 2024.

Analysts expect strong performance from ADA over the next 4–5 months.

Brave Wallet, the integrated crypto wallet within the privacy-focused Brave browser, is set to add support for the Cardano ADA $0.71 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $25.55 B Vol. 24h: $547.02 M blockchain. This gives users the ability to directly send, receive, and swap ADA and other Cardano-native assets without external extensions.

This move, announced by Cardano developer Input Output (IO), adds Cardano to Brave’s existing support for Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B and Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B . The community is expecting the integration to improve Cardano’s wallet accessibility and enable on-chain governance participation.

IO CEO Charles Hoskinson stated that the development is part of a larger mission to enable private, seamless, and secure blockchain interactions.

The update comes at a time when ADA witnessed a sharp recovery after falling to $0.55 on April 9. In the past month, the ninth largest cryptocurrency has surged over 50% and is now trading around $0.798.

ADA Price Outlook

ADA had been stuck in a downward price channel since mid-November 2024 on the 2-day chart. However, that trend was broken recently, sparking bullish sentiment among traders.

Popular analyst Crypto Beast showed optimism for ADA’s mid-term outlook, predicting strong potential over the next 4–5 months.

Bullish on $ADA for the next 4-5 months pic.twitter.com/FI6nnaU7Dv — Crypto Beast (@cryptobeastreal) May 11, 2025

On the daily chart, the RSI sits at 58.25, leaving room for a continued uptrend. A break above the $0.85 resistance zone could lead the cryptocurrency to $0.93 and eventually the psychological barrier at $1.00.

ADA is pushing against the upper Bollinger Band, indicating strong bullish momentum. However, in the past 24 hours, the price has seen a 3% drop, suggesting consolidation in the short-term.

Traders should watch the key support at $0.72 and $0.65. Breaching these levels may invalidate the current bullish setup.

Meanwhile, the MACD shows a bullish crossover, with the MACD line trending above the signal line, hinting at growing buying pressure.

