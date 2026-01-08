Key Notes

Crypto.com users can pay online with their crypto balance at selected Stripe merchants in the US.

Payments are completed by scanning a QR code and confirming in the Crypto.com app.

Merchants receive funds through Stripe’s regular settlement system.

Crypto.com and Stripe’s partnership is bringing cryptocurrency payments into everyday online shopping in the United States.

This will give customers a way to pay directly with their digital assets. The rollout begins this month and allows shoppers to complete purchases without converting crypto to cash first.

How the Crypto Payment Option Works

The payment option appears on checkout pages used by selected Stripe merchants that already rely on its tools.

After choosing the crypto option, buyers scan a QR code, approve the payment in the Crypto.com app, and the transaction is finished within seconds.

According to the official announcement, Stripe said the feature is built into its existing checkout setup, including Payment Element and Stripe Checkout.

This means merchants do not need extra systems or new software to accept crypto payments through the platform.

Merchants receive funds through Stripe’s normal settlement process, keeping records alongside card and wallet payments. This setup reduces risk for sellers while opening access to customers who prefer spending digital currencies.

Stripe has been pushing for more growth recently. In December, Stripe and Paradigm opened Tempo’s public testnet.

This allows firms to build stablecoin payment apps with low fixed fees and predictable settlement times.

Growing Push for Real-World Crypto Spending

It is worth noting that Crypto.com said the goal is to make paying with crypto feel as simple as using a phone wallet.

Joe Anzures, the company’s payments head for the Americas, said the deal helps users turn stored assets into real purchases.

Crypto.com and Stripe’s partnership comes as interest in crypto payments grows across the country.

More companies are exploring digital assets as part of daily spending, not just investing or trading.

Other major firms are also moving in this direction. Walmart-backed OnePay recently shared plans to offer crypto trading and custody services, signaling wider acceptance of digital currencies in mainstream finance.

In related news, Rumble, in partnership with Tether and MoonPay, launched a crypto wallet for digital creators to receive tips directly in cryptocurrency.

The Crypto.com and Stripe partnership is expected to reach more markets as demand for crypto payments continues to rise.

More importantly, this step marks another moment in the shift toward practical crypto use, linking online stores with users ready to spend digital money.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.