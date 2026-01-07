Rumble and Tether Launches Crypto Wallet for Digital Creators

Key Notes

Rumble Wallet lets creators receive Bitcoin, USDT, and Tether Gold tips directly on the platform.

Users keep control of funds while sending crypto without banks or intermediaries.

MoonPay enables easy crypto-to-fiat conversions with Apple Pay, PayPal, and credit cards.

Rumble has launched a wallet as a built-in crypto payment tool on its video streaming platform. The new wallet allows viewers to support creators directly using digital assets, without banks, ad networks, or outside payment companies. The launch brings digital asset payments into everyday content viewing and grants creators another way to earn income.

Rumble Wallet Gives Creators Direct Payments

Rumble Inc. inked a partnership with Tether, the firm behind the USDT stablecoin, to launch the crypto wallet.

According to the press release, the wallet is non-custodial. This means that users keep control of their funds at all times. At launch, Rumble Wallet supports Bitcoin BTC $91 352 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $61.33 B , USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $186.93 B Vol. 24h: $94.78 B , and Tether Gold, also known as XAUt.

It is worth mentioning that the wallet is built right into Rumble. Viewers can tip creators with crypto while watching videos, without leaving the site. For creators, this means less dependence on ads or outside payment services.

Funds go straight from viewers to creators, which can make payments faster and cheaper.

Rumble Wallet was designed using the Tether Wallet Development Kit, known as WDK. This marks the first real-world use of the toolkit. Tether developed WDK to help platforms create wallets without turning user funds over to centralized custodians.

Speaking on this development, Rumble founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski said the wallet reflects the company’s focus on user choice and open expression. According to him, the goal is to give creators and audiences more control over how content is supported and funded.

Alongside this development, in October, Coinspeaker noted that Rumble launched Bitcoin tipping at Switzerland’s Lugano PlanB event, letting creators earn directly from viewers.

Tether and MoonPay Support Wallet Operations

For Tether, the launch serves as a public rollout of its wallet technology. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the project combines digital payments with user ownership and control, even within a regulated market like the United States.

It is worth adding that Tether has led the way in crypto innovation. In recent news, Coinspeaker reported that Tether launched Scudo, a unit worth 1/1000th of an ounce of gold, making fractional XAUT transactions easier.

Still, MoonPay will manage all crypto on- and off-ramps for Rumble Wallet users. This allows users to move between crypto and traditional payment methods, including credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

MoonPay’s Ivan Soto-Wright said peer-to-peer payments using digital assets are becoming more common on online platforms. With Rumble Wallet now live, the firm adds a new payment option for creators while keeping transactions direct.

