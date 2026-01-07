Coinbase to List Solana’s Leading DEX Token RAY Plus 3 Other Cryptocurrencies

Key Notes

Coinbase now tracks nine potential listings, including Solana DEX protocol Raydium and DePIN project Energy Network among the latest additions.

RAY and ENERGY operate on Solana while ELSA and FUN run on Base, with specific contract addresses provided for accurate identification.

Trading launches remain conditional on adequate market-making partnerships and sufficient technical infrastructure being established.

Coinbase added four cryptocurrency tokens to its listing roadmap and plans to execute the trading launch once they meet certain conditions. The four tokens include Solana’s decentralized exchange Raydium (RAY), Energy Dollar (ENERGY), Elsa (ELSA), and Sport Fun (FUN).

Among the conditions, Coinbase requires “market-making support and sufficient technical infrastructure,” according to the announcement. These four tokens join a list of five other cryptocurrencies that had already been added to the listing roadmap, part of a transparency initiative from Coinbase.

Assets added to the roadmap today: Raydium (RAY), Energy Dollar (ENERGY), Elsa (ELSA), and https://t.co/R8n0NEiQ4F (FUN) https://t.co/lyEugQo7Cv — Coinbase Markets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseMarkets) January 7, 2026

RAY and ENERGY are Solana-based assets (SPL tokens) working on the contracts 4k3Dyjzvzp8eMZWUXbBCjEvwSkkk59S5iCNLY3QrkX6R and ENERGYi1ApwBAtGLKaeLZ4hRGMuPu1EG8PQTV4EDqFsW, respectively. Meanwhile, ELSA and FUN run on Base, using the contracts 0x4B974e866746958FDc9471cC59bDb980a196b420 and 0x16ee7ecac70d1028e7712751e2ee6ba808a7dd92, respectively.

Knowing the exact token contract is essential for traders and users to properly identify each asset on their networks for onchain operations like DEX trades or for wallet transactions like deposits and withdrawals to and from centralized exchanges like Coinbase.

The other cryptocurrencies—already part of the listing roadmap—are ImmuneFi (IMU), Sentient (SENT), Lighter (LIGHTER), Brevis (BREV), and MegaETH (MEGA), all ERC tokens.

Coinbase Listings: RAY, ENERGY, ELSA, and FUN

Raydium is one of Solana’s leading decentralized exchanges, currently with a total value locked of $1.56 billion and $11 billion of DEX volume in the last 30 days, according to data from DefiLlama on January 7.

RAY is the protocol’s governance and reward token, currently trading at $1.18.

The Energy Network is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) on Solana that coordinates energy resources, rewards smart energy behaviors, and creates a decentralized energy market, created by Fuse Energy, a company focused on energy superabundance and backed by investors like Multicoin Capital and Accel.

The ENERGY token serves as the native utility and rewards token. Users earn it for contributions like optimizing energy use or participating in the network. It functions as a digital rewards currency, incentivizes efficient behavior, and supports network governance and operations.

Sport.fun is an onchain fantasy sports and prediction platform on Base. Users buy, trade, and compete with fractional digital shares of real-world athletes across leagues like the NFL, FIFA, and basketball. It blends fantasy sports, skill-based gaming, prediction markets, and blockchain mechanics for transparent, trustless ownership and trading.

The FUN token is the native cryptocurrency. It powers in-platform transactions, fees, staking, rewards for gameplay, and potentially governance. The platform launched recently—with its token sale in December 2025 via platforms like Legion and Kraken—and emphasizes rewarded gameplay and athlete share trading.

Information on Elsa remains limited, as it appears to be a newer or lower-profile token on Base. No clear official project website, whitepaper, or detailed utility emerged from available sources.

Solana is in a prime moment, garnering significant interest from institutions like the recently reported disclosure from the Nasdaq-listed DeFi Dev Corp to make yield-farming onchain allocations on the network. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has filed for Bitcoin BTC $91 200 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $56.21 B and Solana ETFs, aiming to offer regulated crypto exposure as institutions expand digital asset access.

Coinbase-owned Ethereum L2, Base, is not slowing down and looks to become a significant competitor to Solana as the “Everything Exchange” in 2026.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.