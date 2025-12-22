XRP ETFs Show Strength, Bitcoin ETF, Ethereum ETFs Bleed $490-$650M Last Week

Key Notes

Spot XRP ETFs have seen six weeks of consistent inflows since launch in mid-November despite major macro uncertainties.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw heavy outflows of $497 million and $644 million last week, respectively.

Apart from XRP ETFs, asset managers noted growing interest in Solana ETFs, which saw $66.5 million in inflows last week.

ETFs in the United States have continued to show strength, clocking $82 million in inflows over the past week. The significance of these net flows is even more pronounced as Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs bled.

XRP ETFs Cross $1.2 Billion in AUM

Spot XRP ETFs in the US have crossed $1.2 billion in total assets under management (AUM). Since its launch in mid-November, this investment product has seen six weeks of continuous inflows. This shows that the institutional interest remains intact even when the Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs have been seeing consistent outflows.

During a recent podcast discussion with Ripple CTO David Schwartz, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg, and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, Token Relations founder and CEO Jacquelyn Melinek praised the healthy early growth seen by spot XRP ETFs.

The panel said the initial inflows into XRP ETFs were largely driven by retail investors. But McClurg explained that the institutional interest was quick to follow up amid the rising demand coming from pension funds and insurance funds, outside of the United States.

McClurg added that XRP is often easier for traditional investors to understand compared with other digital assets. This is because its role in payment rails and cross-border liquidity aligns more closely with familiar financial infrastructure.

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan noted that he’s seeing growing engagement from financial advisers seeking crypto assets with long-term viability. He pointed to XRP’s lengthy operating history as a factor that reduces concerns about longevity.

According to him, advisers tend to favor assets with clear, explainable use cases, citing XRP’s role in cross-currency liquidity and stablecoin-related flows.

Despite these inflows, the XRP price has remained under pressure following the broader market moves. XRP slipped under $2.0 last week, showing underlying weakness among the bulls.

Bitcoin ETFs, Ethereum ETFs, See Major Outflows

As Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continued to face strong selling pressure last week, amid macro developments like BoJ rate hikes, outflows from their respective ETFs have also surged simultaneously. ETFs for both these assets saw outflows at $497 million and $644 million last week, according to the SoSoValue data.

Apart from XRP, Solana ETFs have also recorded $66.5 million in inflows last week. This shows a clear shift in institutional trend, as capital flows out of the top two assets and moves into the ETFs of other altcoins in the market.